Kate Chastain Spills On Former ‘Below Deck’ Cast Members

Bravo is taking two of its long-rumored spinoffs off ice. NBC announced on May 13 that the network ordered Summer House Winter Charm for fall and Below Deck Adventure for early 2022, amid a slew of new reality programming. People previously reported in February that Bravo was shooting a Southern Charm–Summer House crossover at a Vermont lodge. A press release confirms the show was shot over a two-week vacation, but did not specify a cast; People reported cast members would include Craig Conover and Austen Kroll from Southern Charm along with Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, and Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House. Meanwhile, Below Deck Adventure will be the long-rumored Nordic spinoff of Below Deck, which Deadline reported last month would be set in Norway. The spinoff will feature “thrilling YOLO adventures and daredevil activities,” per a press release, including dog sledding, heli-skiing, and cold-water plunging. The Below Deck Adventure news comes just hours after Peacock announced it would develop the other reported Below Deck spinoff, Below Deck Down Under, to premiere on the streamer. They’re the fourth and fifth iterations of Bravo’s popular yachting reality series, following the original, Mediterranean, and Sailing Yacht. Southern Charm has had three brief spinoffs, Savannah, New Orleans, and RelationShep, while Winter Charm will be the first spinoff for Summer House.