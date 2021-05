Earlier this week T-Pain took to TikTok to reveal the fact that he has inadvertently been straight up ignoring seemingly endless celebrities for ages now on Instagram. In T-Pain’s TikTok, he shows a screen recording of unopened DMs from both mainstream celebrities and other “blue checks” which he innocently reveals he had no idea were even there. Naturally the internet began roasting the ‘Low’ artist, so he decided to clear the whole situation up via an Instagram video, where he says that despite his beard he’s not “a boomer”.