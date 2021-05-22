newsbreak-logo
Boca Raton, FL

Remembering John Kemish

 3 days ago

Former First Selectman John J. Kemish died April 25 in Boca Raton, Florida. He was 93. Kemish served three 2-year terms as Westport's chief executive, from 1967 to 1973. Prior to his election, beginning in 1958 he was the town's first professional controller (now "finance director"). He improved Westport's credit rating from A to AAA by establishing the town's first Capital and Non-Recurring Expenditure fund. As controller he also played a pivotal role in the purchase of Longshore Country Club, under First Selectman Herb Baldwin.

