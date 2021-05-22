newsbreak-logo
Red Flag Warning issued May 22 at 5:46AM MDT until May 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

By National Weather Service
 3 days ago

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 110, 111, and 112 in. southwest and south-central New Mexico. * WIND…Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT…along and west of the Rio Grande Valley. There will be a sharp humidity gradient near...

