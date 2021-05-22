Red Flag Warning issued May 22 at 5:46AM MDT until May 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Effective: 2021-05-25 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Le Flore; Pushmataha The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Le Flore County in southeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving into the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen from heavy rains earlier today. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Talihina... Whitesboro Muse... Talimena State Park Lake Wister State Park... Summerfield Honobia... Hodgen FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED