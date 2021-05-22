2021 Cadillac XT4 Gets New Wave Metallic Color: First Look
The 2021 Cadillac XT4 adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Infrared Tintcoat and Wave Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Wave hue. Assigned color code GKK and touch-up paint code WA-627D, Wave Metallic is one of two blue exterior color options available for the 2021 XT4, along with Twilight Blue Metallic. Notably, Wave Metallic is brighter, while Twilight Blue is more subdued and closer to a steel blue color.gmauthority.com