2021 Cadillac XT4 Gets New Wave Metallic Color: First Look

The popularity of pimped-out commercial vehicles shows no sign of dipping in the UK. Ford certainly knows all about it, with the Ranger continuing to top the class not just in this country but across all of Europe. So happy is it about this that firm has delivered a new Raptor Special Edition to temporarily head the line-up, combining the rugged, 213hp diesel Ford Performance-tuned base with more kit and a plusher interior. It’ll launch proper across Europe this October, but we’d advise anyone tempted to notify dealers of their interest pronto...