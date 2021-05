Pay in Southern California rose at a nation-leading 4.8% annual rate in the 12 months ended in March as some bosses paid up to keep businesses running in the pandemic era. The Employment Cost Index tracks changes in what workers cost employers. Wage hikes in the region of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties were up from 4.1% a year earlier and were the biggest increases among 15 regions tracked.