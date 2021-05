Dr. Maria Macduff said she wants to know what lead to police shooting her mentally ill sonThe mother of a man shot and killed by Tigard police officers in January is still seeking answers about what happened, and says she believes her son was entering a psychotic episode when he was shot by police. Jacob Ryan Macduff was shot and killed by Officer Gabriel Maldonado on Jan. 6, after Tigard police say officers confronted him in his truck. Police said Macduff refused to surrender and was carrying a knife. Four months after Macduff died at the Tigard apartment complex where...