Something strange happened to the Falmouth High School softball team on Wednesday, May 19. The Clippers had to play all seven innings. It wasn’t necessarily a close game, but Nauset was the first team that FHS did not defeat by the mercy rule so far in 2021. It was still a pretty one-sided game, though, as the Clippers defeated the Warriors by a 10-2 score. In four games so far, the 4-0 Clippers have outscored the opposition by a cumulative 80-6.