Reds' Joey Votto: Begins fielding grounders

A tiny crack in Roberto Pérez’s finger has turned into a large problem for the Indians. Cleveland’s two-time Gold Glove catcher will miss at least two months after surgery Friday on a fractured right ring finger. There is no definitive timeline for Pérez’s recovery, but the Indians are planning to be without him for a significant period. “It’s not weeks,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “It’s months.” Pérez played in pain for several weeks with the fracture, which happened when he got crossed up by reliever James Karinchak on April 14 in Chicago. Pérez broke the finger on his throwing hand when he caught the pitch barehanded. Pérez left the Indians’ series this week in Kansas City to visit hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham, who placed three pins in the catcher’s finger to stabilize it. Twins’ Buxton to IL: Outfielder Byron Buxton was put on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins with a strained right hip. The Twins also announced before Friday’s game at Detroit that they have selected the contract of outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul. The injury interrupts a stellar start for the 27-year-old Buxton, who is hitting .370 with nine home runs and five stolen bases. Buxton has played over 100 games just once in his big league career.