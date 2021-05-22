newsbreak-logo
Reds' Joey Votto: Begins fielding grounders

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVotto (thumb) was on the field taking grounders with a glove before Saturday's game, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Votto had only done some running and glove-less fielding work before Saturday, so the news suggests progress in his recovery from a fractured left thumb. Although he's certainly not the offensive force he once was, Votto remains a legitimate contributor for the Reds and will presumably be their everyday first baseman once healthy.

