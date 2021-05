The Monday MLB DFS slate is looking like a fun ride. We have several top-end starters from which to make daily fantasy baseball lineup picks today, and there are a few options that are standing out for their home run sneaky upside as well. The same is true for bats: A few obvious spots are on the board, but there also appear to be several teams that the public is overlooking, which is exactly what we want to identify for GPP success on DraftKings and FanDuel.