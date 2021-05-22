Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING MINOR COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. Isolated minor coastal flooding expected along the lower Texas coast. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. For minor coastal flooding from 2 AM CDT Tuesday through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs at 4:54 AM Tuesday with expected tides about 1 foot above normal.