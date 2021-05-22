Special Weather Statement issued for Espanola Valley, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL NORTHEASTERN SANTA FE AND WESTERN MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM MDT At 1204 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Canada De Los Alamos, or near Santa Fe, moving north at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santa Fe, Pojoaque, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Canada De Los Alamos, Nambe Lake, Nambe Pueblo, Hyde Memorial State Park, Rio En Medio in Santa Fe County, Tesuque and Pojoaque Pueblo. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 280 and 296. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 289 and 290.alerts.weather.gov