Rio Arriba County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Espanola Valley, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL NORTHEASTERN SANTA FE AND WESTERN MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM MDT At 1204 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Canada De Los Alamos, or near Santa Fe, moving north at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santa Fe, Pojoaque, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Canada De Los Alamos, Nambe Lake, Nambe Pueblo, Hyde Memorial State Park, Rio En Medio in Santa Fe County, Tesuque and Pojoaque Pueblo. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 280 and 296. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 289 and 290.

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Guadalupe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL AND NORTH CENTRAL GUADALUPE COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 356 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Santa Rosa Lake State Park, or 11 miles north of Santa Rosa, moving north at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa Lake State Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern and east central New Mexico.
De Baca County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Guadalupe County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...WEST CENTRAL DE BACA...SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE AND SOUTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles east of Corona, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Lincoln, west central De Baca, southwestern Guadalupe and southeastern Torrance Counties. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 177 and 192. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 287 and 296. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central and east central New Mexico.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN TAOS AND WESTERN MORA COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 224 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Morphy Lake State Park, or near Mora, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mora, Ledoux, Morphy Lake State Park, Gascon, Chacon, Cleveland, Holman, South Carmen and Monte Aplanado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Los Alamos County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Santa Fe Metro Area SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL SANDOVAL AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Bajada, or 20 miles west of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo, Kewa Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo, La Bajada, Cochiti Lake, Domingo and Pena Blanca. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 263 and 267.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Mora, San Miguel, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Mora; San Miguel; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Central Harding County in northeastern New Mexico South central Union County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 430 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles north of Conchas Dam to 14 miles north of Ute Lake State Park, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roy, Mosquero, Bueyeros, Chicosa Lake State Park, Solano and Rosebud. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Santa Fe County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected along Camino Los Abuelos, General Goodwin Road, and State Road 14. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eldorado At Santa Fe, La Cienega, Cerrillos Hills State Park, Los Cerrillos, La Bajada, Galisteo and Pena Blanca. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 213 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eldorado At Santa Fe, or 13 miles south of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Cerrillos Hills State Park, Canada De Los Alamos, La Cienega, Galisteo, Los Cerrillos and Lamy. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 268 and 291. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 284 and 290. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
San Miguel County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Miguel THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHEASTERN MORA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for eastern San Miguel County until 5 pm MDT.
Sandoval County, NM

Tornado Warning issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 121 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Madrid, or 20 miles northeast of Bernalillo, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Santo Domingo Pueblo, La Bajada and Domingo around 145 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Bernalillo County, NM

Dust Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bernalillo; Sandoval; Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northern Valencia County in central New Mexico Southern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Bernalillo County in central New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 323 PM MDT, an area of dust was expanding near Isleta Pueblo and Los Lunas, moving north toward the Albuquerque metro area at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 133 and 170. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 204 and 252. Highway 550 between Mile Markers 1 and 18. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Valencia, Los Lunas, Corrales, Bernalillo, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Bosque Farms, Peralta and Mariposa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust creates reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe Schools Shelter in Place Due to Weather Warning

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe Public Schools are sheltering in place after a warning of severe weather. The shelter-in-place order went out around 1:40 p.m. Monday as thunder, rain and hail pummeled the area, district spokesman Cody Dynarski said in a text message. The district is not aware...
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways, especially Interstate 25. Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibility below 3 miles at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur below Tijeras Canyon.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return today for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, middle Rio Grande Valley, and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas mountains. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, and middle Rio Grande Valley this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5-9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return today for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, middle Rio Grande Valley, and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Chaves County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Curry County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Highlands; Curry County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Estancia Valley; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
Bernalillo County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bernalillo, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Bernalillo; Sandoval A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN SANDOVAL AND BERNALILLO COUNTIES At 156 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near South Valley, or near Albuquerque, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, southwestern Rio Rancho, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Paradise Hills, South Valley, Cabezon and North Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 137 and 162. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 212 and 228. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING SATURDAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .After some potential fire starts today due to a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms over central and western areas, strong winds will develop and humidities will plummet on Saturday. Haines indices will reach 6 in most places as high temperatures vary from a few degrees above normal in the west to as much as 10 degrees above normal in the east. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...The entire fire weather forecast area below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph west of the central mountain chain and from 30 to 40 mph further east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-15 percent, except for some higher readings over the highest terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Bernalillo County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bernalillo, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Bernalillo; Sandoval A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN SANDOVAL AND BERNALILLO COUNTIES At 156 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near South Valley, or near Albuquerque, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, southwestern Rio Rancho, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Paradise Hills, South Valley, Cabezon and North Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 137 and 162. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 212 and 228. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cibola County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains, Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SANDOVAL COUNTY UNTIL NOON MDT At 1132 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Torreon Navajo Mission, or 27 miles south of Cuba, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Sandoval County. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 29 and 52.