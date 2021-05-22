newsbreak-logo
Manhattan, KS

SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | MHS Envirothon team takes first place at state competition

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago

The Manhattan High School “Envirothon” team is this year’s state champion.

The Manhattan-Ogden school board recognized five students, along with coach Noah Busch, for their achievements during its meeting Wednesday. This year’s Envirothon team consists of Allie Cloyd, Kate Anderson, Chase Glasscock, Ameerah Alfailakawi, and Eszter Chikan.

The Envirothon is a competition that poses environmental and natural resource conservation challenges for high school students across the U.S., Canada, and China. The winning team from MHS received a first prize of $500 from the Riley County Conservation District, a co-sponsor for the state event.

The team took first place in the categories of aquatic ecology, forestry, and current environmental issues, as well as winning first place overall.

Busch said this year’s competition was virtual because of the pandemic, and the national event slated for July also will be online. He said this year’s kids have been “awesome” to work with.

“They really care about the environment,” Busch said. “Watching them take the tests and bounce ideas off one another is fun.”

Details on the national competition are not yet finalized.

MHS students place in top 10 of national leadership conference

Two MHS students who are part of the Business Professionals of America group placed among the top 10 finishers in a national leadership conference.

Ava Chae and Sean Anderson represented Manhattan as 6,000 high schools from around the U.S. and Puerto Rico competed in the virtual events. Chae placed first in the economic research category, fifth in management, marketing and HR concepts, sixth in payroll accounting, seventh in both administrative and digital marketing concepts, eighth in financial math and analysis, and tenth in business meeting management.

Anderson placed tenth in the financial math and analysis category.

MHS summer school underway

Summer school classes are underway at MHS.

Courses run now through June 18 in the mornings at the East Campus library, or virtually through Zoom. All work must be completed at a passing level by June 18 in order for students to receive credit.

Summer classes being offered include Algebra 1 and 2, U.S. history, psychology, animal science and music appreciation.

These courses count toward a student’s graduation requirements.

Subway restaurant at K-State relocating

The Subway restaurant in the K-State Student Union will move soon.

University officials announced Tuesday that Subway will relocate to the first floor, with a reopening planned for the fall 2021 semester.

Subway is the longest-running franchise in the Student Union. Two K-State alumni opened the restaurant in the bowling center in 1995.

Plans for using the vacated space in the lower level of the Union are still in progress.

K-State Polytechnic professor honored for aviation maintenance education

An aviation maintenance faculty member at the K-State Polytechnic Campus in Salina is receiving a top award for his work.

Aviation Technician Education Council, a national advocacy group, selected Steven Locklear, teaching assistant professor and option coordinator in aviation maintenance management, as the Ivan D. Livi Aviation Maintenance Educator of the Year for 2021.

Locklear joined the faculty at K-State Polytechnic in 2017. An accomplished aviation maintenance technician, he has a private pilot license, a master’s degree in aviation safety and is currently pursuing his doctorate.

Terry Hunt, K-State Polytechnic department head of aviation, nominated Locklear for the award.

The Manhattan Mercury

