'Champion of Diversity' | New display honors K-State professor's work in education field

Alan Boyer said when he was thinking of how to honor his father’s legacy, he didn’t want a simple monument or a name plaque with no story attached.

“He was such a humble man; he wasn’t one who chased fame,” Boyer said.

Boyer’s father, James Boyer, is the subject of a new exhibit titled “Champion of Diversity” in the K-State College of Education unveiled May 12.

Roy Garrett, who is the senior exhibits and operations manager at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, crafted the display located on a wall in a wide corridor on the first floor.

Boyer, who died in May 2017, was the College of Education’s first Black full professor and an early champion of diversity at the university.

Debbie Mercer, dean of the education college, said Boyer’s work focused on creating learning environments that better embrace the diverse cultures and backgrounds of student populations. Boyer wrote several textbooks and numerous articles with formulas for eliminating racism, sexism, elitism, ageism, and handicapism from educational materials, curriculum, student activities, and policies.

“He was brilliant,” Mercer said.

Mercer, a K-State alum, said her last memory of Boyer was at a college get-together. Boyer was an avid piano player but had no formal musical training. Instead, he learned how to play by ear.

“He just sat down at the piano at this home and started playing and singing,” Mercer said. “It’s a wonderful memory.”

University administrators recruited Boyer in 1971, and Mercer said he quickly became a foundational figure in the College of Education. Mercer said he helped “forge a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, before we were using those words.”

“Because of him, the (College of Education) was ahead of our time,” Mercer said. “Our programs were stronger because of the lens he brought to us.”

Alan Boyer said his father had an opportunity to help aspiring teachers “truly understand how to teach children of color, children of urban communities and from rural communities.”

“I think that he took full advantage of that opportunity,” Boyer said.

Boyer said his father left the University of Houston to join K-State as public schools across the nation were desegregating, and university officials at the time brought him on intentionally.

“They wanted someone who could be a voice for children of color and a voice for all teachers no matter their race, so they would have the tools and knowledge to help inspire all children in their classrooms,” Boyer said.

Alan Boyer received his master’s degree from the A.Q. Miller School of Journalism in 1985 and is now a visiting professor teaching courses on advertising and sports communication. He said the artifacts and stories featured in the display came from a bound book he found in his father’s collection of scholarly papers.

“It’s probably about 3 or 4 inches thick,” Boyer said. “It’s one of several books my dad put together throughout his time at K-State.”

Boyer said his father was discussing donating his scholarly work to the university’s archives department before he died in May 2017. Now, he said he will fulfill his father’s wish by sending some items from his collection to the university archivist, in addition to the documents included in the exhibit.

Mercer said there are still several College of Education faculty members who worked with Boyer, and they hold him in high regard. She said Boyer kept everything — from handwritten class notes to newspaper clippings — and his research on diversity and equity in education shaped the academic atmosphere of the college.

USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade had Boyer as a professor while studying education at K-State. He said he does not remember the class, but he “definitely remembers” Boyer.

“He left a lasting impression,” Wade said. “It wasn’t just the content, I remember, it was him engaging people and encouraging them to give deeper thought to the issues.”

Wade said he remembers conversations with Boyer that presented different perspectives to teaching and learning that opened his eyes to the discrimination or disadvantages some people face.

“He would just say, ‘Now, really think about that,’ and put us in situations where we’d be uncomfortable looking at ourselves,” Wade said. “He knew a lot, and it was obvious in our conversations that he knew a lot, but he didn’t just lecture to us.”

Wade said the issues Boyer tackled are still relevant topics of discussion today. He said Boyer would make the subject matter relate to students by incorporating stories from his own life. Born in Winter Park, Florida, in 1934, Boyer was the third of nine children. Boyer’s wife, Edna, was one of 12 children, and Alan Boyer said his mother was right there by his father’s side every step of the way.

“I’d call her my ‘steel magnolia,’” Boyer said. “She is wise, she is a Christian woman, she is really a remarkable person to get to know.”

In addition to being a professor, Boyer was the founding pastor of the Fellowship Temple Church of God in Christ in Manhattan. Edna Boyer, 83, still lives in Manhattan and is the chairperson of the church board of trustees. Boyer also was a recording artist; at age 16, he released a gospel single with his brother.

Alan Boyer said his future retirement project will be to look through his father’s collection of about 1,500 gospel albums, and perhaps loan them to music programs in schools across the country. He said the walls of the family garage are lined with custom shelves made to hold his father’s work.

“My dad’s work helped amplify some things a lot of students still have to deal with that people aren’t always aware of,” Boyer said. “I think there will be opportunities for his work, his thinking, his writings, to be made available for research in the future, and to be incorporated into the curriculum of the future.”