Chia eyes an IPO in the course of the year. If presented with a lucrative SPAC deal the company wouldn’t shy away from exploring the opportunity. Chia Inc, a blockchain digital assets network, founded by Bram Cohen, BitTorrent‘s founder, has seen its valuation doubling to $500 million after having additional funding to a tune of $61 million. The company sourced its funds through some of the industry’s key players including Andreessen Horowitz, and Richmond Global. Now there are talks that Chia may go for an IPO.