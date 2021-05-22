newsbreak-logo
Miami Beach, FL

Heineken Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons® hosted by Bobby Flay – Session 2

By Ryan Troy
worldredeye.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Beach, FL – May 21, 2021 – The Festival’s beloved Burger Bash® returned with successful chef, restaurateur, author, beloved TV personality, and 2018 SOBEWFF® Tribute Dinner honoree Bobby Flay presiding as host! Flay is no stranger to culinary competitions, whether he’s hosting or competing. The Festival tapped the award-winning Food Network fan-favorite to keep the ultimate celebration of everyone’s favorite mouth-watering creation between two buns at a maximum for this year’s Heineken Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons.

