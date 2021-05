The waning days of the 2021 legislative session are upon us, and last week brought a handful of interesting developments in Carson City. Some of the highlights:. ■ On Thursday, the Nevada Supreme Court called out legislative Democrats for illegally passing two tax hikes last session in blatant disregared for the state constitution. In a unanimous ruling, the justices held that extending a levy scheduled to sunset or expire does indeed require two-thirds support in both legislative houses, as the plain language of the Gibbons Tax Restraint Initiative — passed twice by voters in the 1990s — demands.