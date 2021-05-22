newsbreak-logo
Is Boho Chic Back? Kendall Jenner Says Yes

By Liam Hes s
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From baguette bags to mesh tops to The Matrix-inspired tiny sunglasses, there have been few ’90s trend revivals that Kendall Jenner hasn’t had something to do with. And now, it appears the model and entrepreneur is casting her eye to the following decade for style inspiration: more specifically, the boho-chic look pioneered by the likes of Kate Moss and Sienna Miller that swept through fashion in the mid-noughties.

Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Rihanna Has Returned to the Haircut We Loved So Much

Rihanna, who has been keeping a relatively low profile recently, went out for dinner in Santa Monica and sported one of her classic hairdos. The 33-year-old singer, whose hair has evolved from iconic bobs to those stunning red locks, was headed to Giorgio Baldi when she unveiled the return of her legendary pixie cut. Rih rocked the stylish 'do for the first time back in 2012 during her Unapologetic album era (and we are so excited to see it come back).
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kendall Jenner Catching Criticism for 818 Tequila Ad Campaign

Kendall Jenner’s new tequila ad has a lot of people up in arms, claiming the supermodel is taking advantage of Mexican culture to push her new beverage … but truth is, many male celebs have done the same thing without criticism. KJ is featured in the new promotional spot for...
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Kendall Jenner 'Not Proud' of Her Addiction to Social Media

Even Kendall Jenner isn't immune to social media fatigue. All of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars constantly make headlines for their social media activity. But as the supermodel admitted on her new YouTube show, all that attention can have a negative impact on her mental health. The 25-year-old...
Celebritiesscoopsquare24.com

Kendall Jenner already facing backlash over her 818 Tequila Launch

Kendall Jenner is one of the well-known members of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The influencer recently launched her new 818 tequila and is facing backlash for the same. It all started with a social media user slamming the ad campaign and product launch for its “modern...
Mental Healthaudacy.com

Kendall Jenner on the connection between her anxiety and social media

Kendall Jenner is unpacking her relationship with social media in the latest episode of Vogue’s Open Minded series. Opening up about her toxic relationship with social media and all the difficulties that come with it. Kendall revealed, "I find that the more I'm looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what's happening right in front of me." Further adding, that her “relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don't like, and I'm not proud to say that. But I also feel like that's something that probably most of us can relate to.”
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Next It Jeans, and They're a Vibe

Spring is in full swing, celebrities are going outside a lot again, and jeans are getting less serious. Specifically, the celebrity we're talking about is Emily Ratajkowski and the jeans we're referring to are from Reformation (one of Emrata's all-time favorite brands). You may recall a previous pair of whimsical Reformation jeans that made the celebrity rounds (and still do), the Newsprint jeans. Kendall Jenner, Addison Rae, and Kaia Gerber are a few of its fans. But there's a new pair of Reformation jeans to covet, and they're even more eye-catching.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Kendall Jenner Looks Unrecognizable At 818 Tequila Launch Party

Kendall Jenner recently shocked many Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans by showing off an unrecognizable face during the KUWTK star's 818 tequila launch party, with viewers thinking that the natural beauty had some work done. All the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast members are known for changing their looks and taking the help of cosmetic surgery to enhance their physical appearance. Kendall has stunned fans by sporting eccentric and unique looks to wow her fans. However, this time it looks like she has got some fillers.
Tennistennis.com

Kendall Jenner hits the court in neon-tennis outfit

Guess who was serving aces on the court recently? No, not Naomi Osaka or Roger Federer, but American supermodel Kendall Jenner. Earlier this week, the 25-year-old socialite posted a photo of her on the court donning a neon green outfit in collaboration with Alo Yoga. The Aces Tennis Skirt and...
Beauty & Fashionnuevoculture.com

Of Course Victoria Beckham Made Bell-bottoms Chic

Cue Hot Stuff by Donna Summer! The 1970s are back in a big way, and flared jeans in particular have been having a big moment. Where pin-straight skinny jeans once dominated our wardrobes, it’s officially cool to have a wide-leg pant again—just ask Harry Styles, Katie Holmes, and Anderson .Paak. When paired with dressier pieces like a blazer or silk blouse, even bell-bottom jeans don’t at all feel costume-y or dated. In fact, Victoria Beckham just showcased the perfect way to make them feel super current.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Kendall Jenner Is Wearing Everything We Want To Right Now

A few weeks ago, Kendall Jenner did what Kendall Jenner does best: she swanned around the streets of NYC wearing some nifty designer duds, in an outfit engineered to single handedly revitalize the imperiled street style industry. This time, though, these weren’t just any designer duds—Jenner was wearing a fit of awe-inspiring proportion courtesy of The Row, the Olsen-founded powerhouse of unassuming luxury.
RetailPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Non-Cheesy Bridesmaid Gifts for the Most Devoted Wedding Attendants

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While most wedding planning focuses on the needs of the groom and the bride, bridesmaid gifts shouldn't be overlooked. Their job description can be a lengthy, unpredictable one. A bridesmaid not only stands by her best friend’s side on one of the biggest days of her life, but she’s on call for emotional support during, say, a meltdown about the table linens or a freak-out over the weather report. Bridesmaids are up at the crack of dawn to get made up for the ceremony and subsequent hour of picture taking after the I do’s. They spend their paychecks on dresses, shoes, a wedding gift, a shower gift, a trip for the bachelorette, and so on. All of this is to say that a bridesmaid deserves a little something extra for carrying out her duties before and during your big day, and what better way to thank her than gifting her something that she will actually love and use forever.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Halle Berry, Maluma, Dua Lipa, and More

If you’re not following Sharon Stone on Instagram, you should. The actress and author of the book The Beauty of Living Twice has some stellar gems on her page. You can see a slew of interviews, including her Well Intentioned piece about healthy living with Vogue.com, as well as some great fashion looks. This past week was a prime example: The 63-year-old celebrated Valentino Garavani’s birthday by resurrecting a body-skimming vintage couture champagne-hued dress and posing in it on her porch. Cue the fire emojis.
Los Angeles, CAScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Wildest Ways The Kardashian-Jenner Family Spends Big Bucks

Since Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired in 2007, viewers have watched the Kardashian-Jenner women spending a ton of money, and we're here to share information about their wildest splurges. Judging by the size of their Los Angeles homes and the amount of designer clothing they own, the Kar-Jenner women have funds that are basically unlimited. Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall, and Kris make enough cash to enjoy lavish shopping sprees as often as they want to.