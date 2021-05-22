Kamaru Usman blasts Conor McGregor for UFC decline: ‘He’s just a regular fighter’

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, coming off an emphatic knockout of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, is in the middle of carving out quite a legacy for himself. Usman’s second victory over Masvidal represented his fourth consecutive title defense since claiming the belt from Tyron Woodley in March 2019 – a list that also includes Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns. Many people believe Usman’s next move is clear: a rematch with Covington, who was up on at least one judges’ scorecard before he was TKO’d late in the fifth round in one of the most exciting fights of 2019. Since then, Usman has three more title defenses, while Covington rebounded to stop Woodley in their September 2020 clash.