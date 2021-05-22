Kamaru Usman blasts Conor McGregor for UFC decline: ‘He’s just a regular fighter’
A matchup between Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor is something we may never see so it's important to pay attention to the trash talk shared between both fighters. While there's always been some sort of bad blood between Usman and McGregor things seemed to escalate following Usman's recent knockout win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. McGregor took to social media after Usman's massive victory to claim he was a "copycat" and threatened to move back up to 170 pounds to meet "Nigerian Nightmare" inside of the Octagon.