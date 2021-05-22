newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Navajo Nation becomes largest tribe in US after pandemic saw climb in enrollment

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yI4fY_0a88Bxnb00
© Getty Images

The Navajo Nation has become the largest tribe in the U.S., as its enrollment climbed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tribe’s enrollment jumped from 306,268 to 399,494 in 2020, according to the Navajo Office of Vital Records and Identification, The New York Times reported.

The Navajo Nation, whose reservation is in Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, has surpassed the Cherokee Nation to become the biggest tribe in the U.S. The Cherokee Nation has an enrollment of around 392,000.

The Navajo Nation has some of the strictest requirements among tribes for joining, with official documentation showing a person is one-quarter Diné, the term many from the Navajo Nation prefer to call themselves, needed, NYT noted.

One reason enrollment has increased so much could be the tribe's COVID-19 relief payments; those who wished to reenroll or enroll for the first time would get a $1,350 payment from the funds given to the tribe by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act if accepted, the Times reported.

The population of the Navajo Nation could be greater, as the Census Bureau has not released the 2020 population numbers for the tribe.

The Navajo Nation president in recent weeks has come out against Arizona’s new voting laws, saying they're an “assault” on the tribe’s voting rights.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

217K+
Followers
20K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Navajo Nation#U S Census#The New York Times#The Cherokee Nation#Nyt#The Census Bureau#Enrollment#Tribes#Population#One Quarter Din#Payment#Official Documentation#The Times#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
Hays Post

Cherokee nation is no longer the largest US tribe

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has by far the largest land mass of any Native American tribe in the country. Now, it’s boasting the largest enrolled population, too. Navajos clamored to enroll or fix their records as the tribe offered hardship assistance payments from last year’s federal Coronavirus...
Public Healthnativenewsonline.net

Navajo Nation Passes 1,300 Covid-19 Deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported two more deaths from Covid-19. Sunday’s report put the Covid-19 death toll one over 1,300 at 1,301 on the Navajo Nation since the largest American Indian nation began reporting Covid-19 on March 17, 2020.
Navajo, NMNavajo Times

50 Years Ago: Tribe resists requiring tuition for Navajos

We have reported in the past the objections by Navajo officials to a proposal going through the Colorado Legislature that would force Indian students to start paying tuition when they attend Fort Lewis College. This got a lot of coverage in the Navajo Times back in 1971. The paper ran...
Politicskjzz.org

Navajo Nation President Nez Explains How Tribal Enrollment Boosted Numbers, Increased Funding

The Navajo Nation just became the biggest Native American tribe in the country, surpassing the Cherokee Nation with the enrollment of nearly 400,000 citizens. The status comes after a big effort by the tribe to enroll and fix their records as they attempted to give out federal COVID-19 relief money last year. In the course of that work, they added nearly 100,000 citizens to their rolls.
Window Rock, AZnhonews.com

Navajo Nation moves to Stage 1 fire restrictions

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Nation implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions May 17 that outline prohibitions to help protect against more wildfires. The Navajo Nation has already experienced several fires this year that have threatened homes, farms, wildlife, and other areas. The public is encouraged to report any wildfires to the BIA Fire Dispatch at (928) 729-2307.
Healthnativenewsonline.net

Navajo Nation Health Facilities to Offer Vaccines for Adolescents This Week

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine for the 12-15 years old adolescent population on Wednesday, which was also approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday. Several health care facilities on the Navajo Nation will...
Public Healthcapitolweekly.net

PPIC: Amid pandemic, Medi-Cal enrollments rise

While we still do not know the exact impact of the pandemic on health coverage, available evidence suggests that sizable employment losses in 2020 may not have affected uninsured rates much. Nationally, estimates indicate the uninsured rate did not change in the first half of 2020 and analysis of administrative data suggests losses in employer-based insurance were small and may have been offset by enrollment in Medicaid. In California, we have seen steady increases in Medi-Cal (California’s Medicaid program) enrollment since April 2020, with caseloads about 9% larger in January 2021 compared to January 2020.
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

Navajo Nation Methane Pollution Rate Double National Average

Methane pollution from oil and gas extraction operations on Navajo Nation lands harms the health of local residents and robs the tribe of critical income, writes Hannah Grover for the New Mexico Political Report. An EDF report released late last month found the industry releases 1.5 million cubic feet of so-called “natural gas,” comprised mostly of methane, into the atmosphere in the Navajo Nation each year. That methane gas pollution amounts to 5.2% of the gas extracted, a loss rate double the national average, and costs the tribe $1.2 million in lost royalties and taxes. The harmful methane pollution can have a major impact on Navajo Nation residents.
LawPosted by
Teen Vogue

The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act Could Help the Navajo Nation

Imagine a world where you can’t safely live in your home, drink your water, or sit in your yard. Even the dirt is dangerous. That’s happening in the United States right now, and it’s been happening for nearly 80 years. But it doesn’t have to continue this way, and our generation can help make things right.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Nevada Among the Most Dangerous States in the West

Efforts to inoculate the U.S. population are well underway. Still, the coronavirus continues to spread and the already staggering public health toll will no doubt continue to rise. To date, 32,334,764 Americans have been infected with COVID-19 — and 575,980 of them have died as a result. The disease’s spread has not been even across […]
PoliticsNY Daily News

Navajo Nation edges past Cherokee to become most populous tribe in U.S.

The Navajo Nation has edged past the Cherokee as the most populous Native American tribe in the U.S. The Navajo, whose 27,000-square-mile reservation straddles New Mexico, Arizona and Utah, now numbers nearly 400,000 citizens, up from 306,000, edging past the Cherokee nation’s 392,000, The Associated Press reported. The numbers took...
PoliticsPosted by
@LockerRoom

New Mexico Offers Cautionary Economic Tale

Paul Gessing writes at National Review Online about the consequences of one Western state’s poor economic policies. As has been the case for decades, Midwestern “Rust Belt” states overall lost representation, while fast-growing states in the Southwest gained seats (Texas added two and Colorado one). For the first time ever, California actually lost a congressional seat.