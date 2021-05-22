newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

10% of N.J. residents live nowhere near a supermarket. Can a new $40M program help?

By Josh Axelrod
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though just a humble used 2012 Jetta, Matthew Diullio-Jusino’s new car has unlocked a previously sealed-off pathway to fresh food. No more subsisting on frozen TV dinners in lieu of fresh vegetables. No more accidentally switching bags with other shoppers on a packed bus during the first week of the month when food stamps arrive. And no more waiting for public transportation in the scorching Atlantic City summer heat, watching his milk curdle.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
119K+
Followers
56K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Coughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Supermarkets#Food Insecurity#Fresh Food#Food Drink#Grocery Stores#N J#Local Food#Department Stores#Online Stores#Jetta#Nj Advance Media#New Jerseyans#Assembly#Senate#Eda#Usda#Reinvestment Fund#Village Supermarkets Llc#Crda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
NJ.com

Where police make $150k in N.J., plus their average salaries in your town

Police officer is a dangerous job. In New Jersey, it is also a well-paid one. Across the state, the average cop earned $95,146 in salary last year, even before overtime, outside details and other compensation were factored in, according to state pension data. In two towns — East Rutherford and Alpine, both in Bergen County — the average officer received more than $150,000 in base pay.
Toms River, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Drop the mask mandate for teachers, students, N.J. district asks Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy’s support for requiring masks in schools in September is drawing pushback from one of the state’s largest school districts. The Toms River school board sent a letter to Murphy on Monday asking him to lift the requirement, one day before Murphy said parents should plan to continue sending their children to school in face coverings because children under age 12 remain ineligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

30 N.J. Chinese restaurants you need to try right now

Chinese food may have been supplanted by Italian and Mexican as America’s favorite cuisine, but it is no less beloved. There are about 45,000 Chinese restaurants in the U.S., and few are the towns and cities that don’t have at least one. There are eight great regional Chinese cuisines: Szechuan,...
Bergen County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. man accused of calling in fake attack on New York City

Police on Monday arrested a Bergen County man who allegedly sent a text message claiming there would be an attack in New York City. Miguel A Baez, 43, of Lodi, was arrested and charged with false public alarm after he allegedly used technology to mask his caller ID and text message a threat on the city that never came, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a statement.
Perth Amboy, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Our plan for preventing more George Floyds | Opinion

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction on all counts in the George Floyd case brought a welcome measure of justice and accountability for a cold-blooded killing we all witnessed on video. The answer, however, to the still too frequent use of excessive force by police departments throughout the nation does not lie in “after the fact” accountability, but rather in the hard work of changing the culture of policing. Evidence shows that this can be done by the adoption of proven deescalatory policies that reduce injuries for the citizen and the police alike and move policing from a warrior culture to a guardian culture.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Newark

A man was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Newark Monday afternoon, officials said. The man, who was not identified, was struck about two miles east of Union Station at 3:05 p.m., said Jim Smith, a spokesman for NJ Transit. None of the customers or crew onboard were injured.
Educationphillyvoice.com

All New Jersey schools expected to fully reopen next fall

The days of remote learning will be a thing of the past for New Jersey students come next school year. All New Jersey schools will be required to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction next fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. An executive order signed last summer that allowed school districts...