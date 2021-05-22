10% of N.J. residents live nowhere near a supermarket. Can a new $40M program help?

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction on all counts in the George Floyd case brought a welcome measure of justice and accountability for a cold-blooded killing we all witnessed on video. The answer, however, to the still too frequent use of excessive force by police departments throughout the nation does not lie in “after the fact” accountability, but rather in the hard work of changing the culture of policing. Evidence shows that this can be done by the adoption of proven deescalatory policies that reduce injuries for the citizen and the police alike and move policing from a warrior culture to a guardian culture.