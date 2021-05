Connection to Fredericksburg region: My husband and I lived for decades in the Northern Neck in Weems, where we raised our family of three sons. We practiced pediatrics in Gloucester, and frequently traveled through and visited Fredericksburg on our way to Orange, Culpeper and Charlottesville to visit family and friends. We have since retired and moved back to our childhood home of Charlottesville. We are both natives of Virginia with family ties all over the state. I am related to Gen. Ambrose P. Hill and inherited his Commission to the Army in 1847, which I donated to the Museum of The Confederacy in Richmond.