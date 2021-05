There’s nothing in sports better than winning a trophy. It’s the reason we religiously check the league table every week, why we slog through every dreary 0-0 snoozefest hoping for a breakthrough, and why we scan the headlines for transfer rumors about our club’s latest potential signing. It’s because every additional victory, every additional point, and every additional goal inches you one step closer towards that coveted moment when the final whistle sounds and your team captain is handed a gold-plated pot and hoists it to the heavens.