Nobody in EPL history has more goals for a single club than Sergio Aguero. This is a fact after the 5-0 slaughter of Everton when Sergio Aguero was substituted in to have his final Premier League glory. While the Argentinian is going to Barcelona next season, he was able to score his 183rd and 184th goals for Manchester City, breaking the record previously held by Wayne Rooney of crosstown rivals Manchester United.