Suarez, Simeone celebrate Atletico title with tears, smiles

semoball.com
 6 days ago

MADRID (AP) -- When the final whistle blew, Diego Simeone broke out into a broad smile, laughed and breathed a sigh of relief. A few moments later, Luis Suarez was sitting on the field weeping profusely while on a video call. After a seven-year wait -- and a dramatic final...

www.semoball.com
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Diego Simeone
#Barcelona#Champions League#Atletico Madrid#Spanish#Valladolid Madrid#Ap#Catalan#Athletic Bilbao#Osasuna#Di Stefano#Associated Press#Europa League#Manchester United#Valencia#Celta Vigo#Second Place Real Madrid#Last Place Eibar#Sixth Place Real Betis#Seventh Place Villarreal#Relegation Valladolid
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Country
Brazil
