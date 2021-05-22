newsbreak-logo
My Hero Academia Has Bakugo Trending Following Latest Episode

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the latest entry in the "Joint Training Exercise" focusing on the Class 1-A team led by the explosive young hero known as Bakugo, the fan-favorite character has begun trending on social media thanks to the events of the insane battle. During his team's battle against 1-B, Bakugo showed off just how much he has changed since we first saw the hot-tempered hero arrive in My Hero Academia, with him operating under the slogan of "save people to win and win to save people" which was held close to the hearts of both All Might and Deku.

