newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE Radar and satellite imagery showed showers moving over western portions of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. These showers will strengthen into thunderstorms and continue into tonight. An isolated severe storm is possible with hail to one inch in diameter, damaging wind, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours all possible.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, MN
County
Cook County, MN
County
Saint Louis County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Canoe#Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Severe Storms#North St Louis#Storm#Northern Cook#Lake#North St Louis#Severe Storms#Showers#Western Portions#Hail#Frequent Lightning#Damaging Wind#Severity#Diameter#Tonight#Satellite Imagery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Aitkin County, MNweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON .Critical fire weather conditions will continue this afternoon across portions of northeast Minnesota. Gusty winds up to 30 MPH will continue this afternoon before easing this evening. Min RHs below 25% are expected to continue until a cold front sweeps across the area this evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEASTERN MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Koochiching, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, North Cass, South Itasca, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth.
Aitkin County, MNweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Please refrain from burning as fires can quickly spread in these weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TOMORROW .Critical fire weather conditions will be possible tomorrow afternoon across portions of northeast Minnesota. Winds may become gusty in the afternoon, with gusts currently likely to reach up to 25 MPH. Dry air in the low levels tomorrow is also likely to reduce min RHs below 25%. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Koochiching, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, North Cass, South Itasca, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth.
Koochiching County, MNweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Koochiching, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Koochiching; North St. Louis RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FAR NORTH-CENTRAL MINNESOTA The humidity will continue to slowly increase and winds have already decreased this evening so the Red Flag Warning will expire.
Cook County, MNWTIP

DNR fire danger rating for Cook County is HIGH

Although Cook County is not listed in the Minnesota counties under the "Red Flag" warning issued by the National Weather Service yesterday and today, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has upgraded its fire danger to high on the North Shore. The National Weather Service is advising that there are...