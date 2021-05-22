Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux Patchy dense fog has formed throughout the Nebraska panhandle. Patches of visibilities less than a quarter mile are likely until 2 PM MDT. Maintain caution if traveling by keeping distance between vehicles and turning your headlights on.alerts.weather.gov