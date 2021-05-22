newsbreak-logo
Banner County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux Patchy dense fog has formed throughout the Nebraska panhandle. Patches of visibilities less than a quarter mile are likely until 2 PM MDT. Maintain caution if traveling by keeping distance between vehicles and turning your headlights on.

Scotts Bluff County, NEweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Scotts Bluff DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Pine BLuffs. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, including Gering and Scottsbluff. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.