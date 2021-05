In a poll conducted on twitter by Barca Universal, fans were given the opportunity to vote on the future of two players in the squad: Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé. The duo of French players are the two most expensive signings in Barcelona’s history, both players costing upwards of €120m. Unfortunately, both of them have enjoyed difficult starts to their Blaugrana careers. With luck seeming against them, they have also struggled to find form with consistency.