No. 15 Red Bank Catholic rolls past Wall in Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals

Red Bank Catholic took home the Shore Conference Tournament title back in 2019. Two years later, it is still the defending champion and on its way back to the semi-finals. The Caseys’ offense was ready to go on Saturday morning at Count Basie Field as they hosted Wall in the quarterfinals. Third-seeded Red Bank Catholic, also No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored 10 runs in the first three innings on its way to a 12-2 victory over six-seeded Wall in five innings in Red Bank.