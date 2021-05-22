newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

By STEPHEN GROVES
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely...

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Increased Demand#July#Low Life#Vaccination Rates#Infection Control#The White House#Mardi Gras#Americans#Cdc#Boston College#Associated Press#Ap#Deaths#Increased Vaccinations#Hospitalizations#Vaccine Uptake#January#Disease Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsKVIA

US may be turning a corner on Covid-19. Here’s when we could see cases and deaths plummet, expert says

While the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations may be slowing in the US, experts are optimistic about where the country will be in just a matter of weeks. “This summer is going to seem so much closer to normal than we’ve had in a very long time,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN on Sunday. “The key statistic to think about is … what percentage of the adult population has received at least one vaccination.”
Public Healthwfxb.com

Experts Expect Decrease In Covid-19 Cases, Deaths In Upcoming Weeks

The number of Coronavirus vaccines administered each day is lessening in the U.S. and experts are hopeful to see steep declines in the number of cases and deaths reported in the U.S. in the upcoming weeks. According to data from the CDC roughly 58% of adults in the United States and about 46% of the country’s total population have received at least one Coronavirus vaccine and over 34% of the population is fully vaccinated. Once over 60% of adults in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine, experts say we’ll begin seeing a significant drop in Covid-19 cases. Last month, Dr.
Public Healthlatestpandemicnews.com

United States COVID-19 deaths hit lowest mark in 10 months

COVID-19 deaths in the US have hit their lowest level in 10 months, with an average of 600 per day. The last time the death count was this low was early July, before a second wave in the pandemic saw fatalities climb to an average of more than 3,400 a day in mid-January.
Public Healthfox8tv.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Fall

After nearly a year-and-a-half, the U.S. is getting closer to a return to so-called normalcy. Sports Stadiums are expanding attendance allowances, travel is one the rise and mask mandates are easing, but there is an elephant in the room — Vaccination Rates are dropping. Health Experts are optimistic about the...
U.S. PoliticsArizona Daily Sun

U.S. Nears Return To Normalcy, as Cases Reach Lowest Point In a Year

Normalcy - a concept that once seemed far fetched - appears closer than ever. Crowds are back at restaurants. People are going out mask-less and travel is opening back up in some parts of the world. But there's still work to do...as health experts try to figure out how to get shots in arms of people who are resistant to vaccination."We are absolutely heading in the right direction, we just can't take our foot off the accelerator," U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said.Average daily COVID-19 cases are under 30,000 - the lowest in nearly a year. And with that, more states are fully reopening, lifting all pandemic restrictions. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his state is 100 % open. California is planning for a full reopening on June 15. D.C. lifted most capacity limits, and Rhode Island dropped most of its remaining COVID restrictions on Friday. New Jersey is planning to lift the state's indoor mask mandate in public places for vaccinated people before the Memorial Day weekend. It was one of only two states, along with Hawaii, that hadn't set a date for lifting the mandate. --"We are winning the war on the pandemic and we need you to help us finish the job." More than 280 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and more than 127 million people - 38.5 percent of the population - is fully vaccinated. But the average daily pace of vaccinations is slowing... fast. It's down nearly 50% since last month's peak."It's going to be important that we have that widespread, that widespread uptake of the vaccine, then we can return to more and more of what we like to do," said New Jersey public health physician Dr. Chris T. Pernell.On the bright side, more and more young people are getting shots. Those 12 to 15 years old are accounting for 25% of new vaccinations in the past week."This is their shot to being teenagers," said Dr. Jay Varkey, an associate professor of medicine at Emery University. By rolling up their sleeves, they actually help protect their parents, their teachers, their classmates and their communities."
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Virus cases fall as restrictions ease

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely...
ScienceStars and Stripes

Scientists scramble to see why, in rare cases, even the vaccinated can get COVID-19

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription. (Tribune News Service) Carey Alexander Washington, 80, a practicing clinical psychologist, called his daughter...
Public HealthCape May County Herald

Lost Covid Vaccination Card? There’s a Site for That

TRENTON - Those who received a Covid vaccination card will likely need it, but for what remains unclear. Some colleges are requiring proof of vaccination. There is talk that airlines will require a vaccination record. It is even possible some employers will want to see the card.The European Commission is considering proposals requiring visiting Americans to show Covid vaccination proof.
Public HealthTribTown.com

The Latest: CDC: Virus in fully vaccinated remains rare

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say coronavirus infections in fully vaccinated people remain rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a report on these “breakthrough” cases through the end of April, when 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated. Of those, about 10,300 breakthrough infections were reported — that’s about 1 infection in every 10,000 fully vaccinated people, based on the available data.
Public HealthHealthline

Here’s Where COVID-19 Cases Are Rising and Falling

New COVID-19 cases fell to fewer than 40,000 per day over the past week in the United States. Experts are buoyed by those numbers but warn there’s still work to do to keep the pandemic under control. Vaccinations have helped ease the pandemic, but experts are concerned about the declining...
Public HealthBay News 9

CDC director: Vaccinated Americans can enjoy 'normal' Memorial Day

One of the nation’s top health officials outlined guidance Tuesday for how Americans should view this Memorial Day weekend amid the pandemic, a holiday that sparked spikes in cases and hospitalizations last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said that vaccinated people can gather with...
Public HealthThe Post and Courier

COVID-19 deaths in SC at low not seen since March 2020

South Carolina reported a low number of COVID-19 cases and no deaths on May 11, with 192 confirmed new incidences of the disease. The rate of deaths from COVID-19 cases continues to decline as more people get vaccinated against the virus. According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
FOX26

COVID testing's value shrinks as vaccines beat back virus

WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal health officials' new, more relaxed recommendations on masks have all but eclipsed another major change in guidance from the government: Fully vaccinated Americans can largely skip getting tested for the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that most people who have...
POTUSCNN

White House expects US to reach 50% adults fully vaccinated on Tuesday

(CNN) — The White House expects the US will reach a new milestone on Tuesday when it comes to vaccinations, with 50% of adults becoming fully vaccinated, according to a White House official. Officials are expected to tout the numbers during today's coronavirus briefing, CNN has learned. More than 130.6...