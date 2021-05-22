newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Clubhouse Becomes An Emotional Meeting Place For Israelis And Palestinians

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Conversations about sensitive issues on social media often become full-blown arguments. But this week, with violence raging between Israel and the Palestinians, a group of people gathered on Clubhouse, a social audio networking app, for a marathon conversation on the subject. The room, titled Meet Palestinians and Israelis, started as a private chat between friends that turned into a six-day conversation with at times up to 159,000 listeners.

news.wjct.org
WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Emotions#Israelis#Palestinian Violence#Hamas#Balance#U N#Twitter#Arab#Npr#Meet Palestinians#Clubhouse Conversations#Gaza Strip#Protesters#People#Conversation#Unrest#Open Discussions#Private Conversations#Friends#Feeling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

26 Palestinians, 2 Israelis killed as violence intensifies

More than two dozen Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes and two Israeli citizens were killed by Hamas rocket attacks as violence in the region continued overnight Monday into Tuesday. NBC News and The New York Times reported the death tolls, citing Gaza's health ministry and Israel's Zaka emergency response...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Turkish demonstrators protest Israeli violence on Palestinians

Thousands demonstrated in Turkey outside the Israeli embassy on Monday in protest of Israeli violence against Palestinians amid escalating clashes. Reuters reports that demonstrators broke with the full lockdown restrictions currently in effect in Turkey. Those gathered chanted "Down with Israel, down with America." Mosques all across Turkey also played...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US deeply concerned by escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence

The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by the escalation between Israel and those launching rockets from Gaza and called on all sides to exercise restraint. "We call for restraint and for calm. Israel has the right to defend itself and to respond to rocket attacks. The Palestinian people also have the right to safety and security, just as Israelis do," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at his daily briefing, saying U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Tuesday.
Middle Eastypradio.org

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Escalates

Israel unleashed new deadly airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Jerusalem. The escalation was sparked by weeks of tensions. Host Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR’s Daniel Estrin in Jerusalem. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To...
Middle EastNPR

Updates On Unrest Between Israelis And Palestinians

The U.N. Security Council is going to meet later today on the conflict. Mediators, including from the U.S., are trying to end the hostilities. But late Saturday, in a televised address, Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that Israel is, quote, "still in the midst of this operation. It is still not over. And this operation will continue as long as necessary." For the latest now, we turn to someone who has covered this conflict for a very long time. CNN's Ben Wedeman is in Jerusalem. Welcome.
Middle Easteastcountymagazine.org

THE ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN WAR: A PERSONAL REFLECTION

It’s painful to watch. I imagine every other Jew and every Arab feels exactly the same way. I’ve long held to the theory, probably just a fantasy, that Jews and Palestinians are cousins many, many generations removed. I believe in my heart that we once were of the same family, practicing similar, if not the same, religions in the ancient land of Israel.
Middle EastBBC

‘Israelis blame Palestinians for fighting back’

The current situation which has seen increasing violence in Gaza and Israel was entirely started by Israel, the foreign affairs adviser to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has said. It was not about telling militants to stop firing rockets, but in the beginning “stopping Israeli aggression,” Dr Nabil Shaath told BBC...
Behind Viral VideosChicago Tribune

Column: Israelis, Palestinians and their neighbors worry: Is this the big one?

Let’s see, what happens when TikTok meets Palestinian grievances about right-wing Israeli land grabs in Arab neighborhoods in Jerusalem? And then you add the holiest Muslim night of prayer in Jerusalem into the mix? Then toss in the most emotional Israeli holiday in Jerusalem? And a power play by Hamas to assume leadership of the Palestinian cause? And, finally, a political vacuum in which the Palestinian Authority is incapable of holding new elections and Israel is so divided it can’t stop having elections?
ReligionThe New Yorker

Sheikh Jarrah and the Renewed Israeli-Palestinian Violence

I am a lawyer specializing in human rights and international law, and live in Ramallah. Two decades ago, during Ramadan, I was invited by two young Muslims from my law office to attend evening prayers after the iftar, the meal at the end of the fasting day, at the al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem. It was a memorable experience. Tens of thousands of worshippers had gathered to pray on the esplanade between the Dome of the Rock and the al-Aqsa Mosque. On our way there, we walked through the Old City, which was crowded with festive holidaymakers and food stalls. Although a nominal Christian and not at all religious, I was moved by the reverent spirit and discipline that prevailed among the worshippers at Islam’s third-holiest site.
WorldNewsbug.info

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at holy site

Israeli police firing tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets clashed with stone-throwing Palestinians at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site. (May 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/93f299f564324706a23dd62acc33e08d.
Middle Eastinvesting.com

Palestinian rocket fire, Israeli air strikes in Gaza

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian militants fired barrages of rockets into Israel and Israeli warplanes pounded Gaza in the early hours of Tuesday, and unrest also spread within Israeli Arab communities in Jerusalem. A Palestinian official said Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations were trying to intervene to stem the violence...
Middle EastBrookings Institution

The perfect storm for Israelis and Palestinians

A perfect storm has gathered among Israelis and Palestinians. Amid yet another calamity — the loss of life, the loss of human dignity, the fear — the undercurrents of the conflict have reemerged. This is not merely another round of the Israel-Hamas war. As bad as previous rounds were, the past few weeks have managed to touch and inflame almost every core aspect of the century-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict: national narratives and grievances, religious sanctity and symbols, and communal violence not seen in many decades, bringing with it the base, awful human fear of one’s own neighbors and the even-worse impulse to strike them first. All this is wrapped in the all-too-familiar thunder of bombs and rockets, with millions of lives abruptly interrupted and endangered, children running to bomb shelters or cowering in fear if they have none, and many lives already lost.
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

Johnson appeals for restraint as Israeli-Palestinian clashes escalate

Leaders in Israel and Palestine have been urged to “step back from the brink” by Boris Johnson after violence intensified. Rockets were fired from Gaza while Israeli forces bombarded the territory with air strikes in the most serious fighting since the 50-day war in 2014. The Prime Minister called for...
Middle EastBBC

Palestinians and Israelis react to ceasefire

Whilst Palestinians took to the streets to celebrate the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, reaction from Israelis was more subdued and divided. However, the truce faced an early test when fresh clashes broke out at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. : Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire comes into effect.