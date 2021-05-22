newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Atlético holds on to win 1st Spanish league title since 2014

By TALES AZZONI
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39b60s_0a88ABlS00

MADRID — (AP) — Atlético Madrid survived a dramatic final round to clinch its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Valladolid on Saturday.

Luis Suárez scored the winner for Atlético as it beat Real Madrid for the title in a wild finish that had plenty of twists with the two remaining title contenders playing at the same time.

Madrid couldn't repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home and giving Atlético a very late scare. A win for Madrid and draw for Atlético would have kept the title at Madrid on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The results left Atlético two points in front of Madrid at the end of the 38-round season, giving Diego Simeone’s team its second league title in 25 years. Atlético’s previous league title was in 1996, when Simeone still played for the club.

As players chanted and celebrated on the field, several hundred Atlético fans held their own celebrations outside the José Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid.

Atlético’s 11th league title ended a seven-year dominance by Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain. Since 2014, Barcelona had won the league four times and Madrid twice, including last season.

Real Madrid was trying to win back-to-back league trophies for the first time since 2007-08.

Barcelona was out of contention entering the final round.

Atlético led the league since the ninth round but risked losing it at the end after Valladolid jumped ahead with a goal by Óscar Plano in the 18th minute, but Ángel Correa equalized in the 57th and Suárez sealed the win in the 67th.

It was the 21st league goal for Suárez, who was key for Atlético throughout the season after being let go by Barcelona against his wishes.

The Uruguay striker was clearly moved after the match.

“Atlético opened the doors to me," Suárez said. “I'll always be very thankful for this great club."

Valladolid was relegated with the loss.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

___

Associated Press writer Joseph Wilson contributed to this report from Barcelona, Spain.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
48K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Suárez
Person
Ángel Correa
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#The League#Final Round#Ap#Spanish#Valladolid#Associated Press#Field#Tales Azzoni#Home#Time#Twists#Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
UEFAFrankfort Times

Atlético can clinch title with win and Madrid stumble

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With a little help from their hated local rivals, Atlético Madrid can clinch its first Spanish league title in seven years on Sunday. Atlético leads defending champion Real Madrid by two points with two matches remaining and will win the title if it beats Osasuna at home and Madrid fails to win at Athletic Bilbao.
SoccerESPN

Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

MADRID --  Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
UEFAshepherdgazette.com

La Liga: Toni Kroos To Miss Actual Madrid’s Final League Recreation After Testing Optimistic For Coronavirus

Toni Kroos has been in isolation since May 14.© Instagram. Real Madrid will miss the services of Toni Kroos for their last game of the season against Villarreal on Saturday after the German midfielder tested positive for coronavirus. The defending La Liga champions on Monday confirmed that Kroos has been in isolation since May 14 after he came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
UEFAsemoball.com

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) -- Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
Soccersemoball.com

Late Suarez goal moves Atletico 1 win from league title

MADRID (AP) -- Just when Atletico Madrid's title chances appeared to be slipping away, Luis Suarez came to the rescue. Suarez scored an 88th-minute winner as Atletico rallied to beat Osasuna 2-1 on Sunday and move one win away from claiming its first Spanish league title since 2014. Atletico enters...
SoccerESPN

Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells

BARCELONA, Spain --  Two of Spain's most modest stadiums are set to offer scenes of joy and sorrow on Saturday. Atlético Madrid can ensure it clinches its first Spanish league title in seven years with a win at Valladolid, while Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman could participate in their last game for Barcelona when they visit the already relegated Eibar.
UEFAYuma Daily Sun

Madrid wins to keep up pressure on Atlético in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is not letting up in its quest to catch Atlético Madrid and repeat as Spanish league champion. Madrid won 4-1 at Granada on Thursday to stay within range of leader Atlético entering the final two rounds. Luka Modric and Rodrigo scored in the first half...
UEFAfootball-espana.net

Spanish football evening headlines: Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups, Villarreal beat Getafe, Betis drop points at Valladolid

Valencia and Barcelona name starting lineups ahead of pivotal clash at Mestalla. Barcelona travel to Valencia this evening with the pressure on. The pair are to meet at Mestalla in a game pivotal to La Liga’s title race given both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have won their fixtures this weekend, with the other title challenger, Sevilla, playing tomorrow. Barcelona are a point clear of Sevilla, three behind Madrid and five behind the leaders, Atletico.
SoccerThe Guardian

La Liga keeps on giving. And taking away. And then giving back again

It was billed as the weekend that would decide everything. But the finish line still seems further away than ever. Diego Simeone wasn’t watching the moment his fate fell back into his hands. After 35 exhausting weeks, every second of every game clawing at the nerves, the tension had become too much even for him. On Saturday afternoon, Atlético Madrid drew 0-0 at the Camp Nou; on Sunday night, Real Madrid faced Sevilla at Valdebebas, gifted the chance to go top for the first time in seven months, finally releasing Atlético’s grip on first place five months later, but he wasn’t going to tune in to see the title decided. When the drama unfolded, his destiny defined, he was having dinner. Or so he claimed.
SoccerThe Guardian

‘It’s still possible’: Kike hat-trick gives Eibar hope in relegation battle

Eibar’s 3-0 win over fellow Basque strugglers Alavés was their first victory in 16 games, sealed by their ‘hard-working plank’. On the sixth floor of the tower block at No 1 Indalecio Ojanguren Street they started clapping. A few metres to the right, on the fifth floor of No 2, they began too and soon everyone had joined in: on all the balconies where flags hang and the occupants look out over the pitch, a standing ovation 15 stories high, and in the small stand facing them. Kike Garcí­a made his way to edge of the pitch while teammates and staff applauded an astonishing hat-trick from the man they most wanted to score it: the big, loveable lump whose three goals had just defeated Alavés and given Eibar something to hold onto.
UEFAchatsports.com

Five talking points from Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo

Barcelona headed into Sunday’s match still with a chance of winning La Liga but those hopes fizzled out completely as the hosts crashed to a miserable defeat against Celta in their final home game of 2020-21. It was a familar story as Barcelona once again passed up a host of...
Premier LeagueTribTown.com

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS — Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country’s “Golden Generation.”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players for...