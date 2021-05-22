newsbreak-logo
George Floyd family to meet Biden at White House as Congress struggles to pass police reform

By Emma Newburger, @emma_newburger
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden will host George Floyd's family at the White House on Tuesday, an administration official confirmed to CNBC. The visit marks the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death, which triggered international protests against racism and police brutality. Congress is set to miss the president's deadline to pass a police...

Congress & CourtsTODAY.com

Senate Republicans block commission to investigate Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

Dozens of Senate Republicans voted to block a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Democrats slammed their GOP colleagues for derailing the inquiry. Meanwhile, Republicans are blasting the size and scope of President Joe Biden’s proposed 2022 budget over spending and debt concerns. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY from the White House.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Fox News

Ilhan Omar says 'true justice’ for George Floyd requires ‘dismantling the systems that allowed him to die’

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death that convicting Derek Chauvin "isn’t enough." "On the anniversary of his death, I want to remind all of us that we're still searching for justice for George Floyd," Omar wrote on Twitter. "Convicting his killer isn't enough. True justice can only come from dismantling the systems that allowed him to die."
POTUSCNBC

Trump and Giuliani ask judge to drop Capitol riot conspiracy case

Former President Donald Trump and his onetime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing them of conspiring to incite the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol. Lawyers for Trump and Giuliani on Thursday argued that their clients' incendiary remarks at a pre-riot...
Congress & CourtsBBC

George Floyd sister says Biden broke promise on bill

George Floyd's sister has boycotted a meeting with US President Joe Biden, saying he "broke a promise" to enact police reform legislation by the anniversary of her brother's death. While Bridgett Floyd attended a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, other family members lobbied Mr Biden at the White House to help...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd’s family are meeting Biden today. It feels like a slap in the face

Today, on the one year anniversary of his death, George Floyd’s family will visit the White House to meet with President Joe Biden and congressional lawmakers. They reportedly met with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi earlier this morning and will now go on to speak with the president.Biden has met with the mourning family before in the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, and he even sent a personalized video to play during Floyd’s memorial ceremony. He phoned Floyd’s brother after a guilty verdict was given in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, and has clearly made an effort to remain...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd anniversary - latest: Most Americans think US is racist as Floyd family set to visit White House

The family of George Floyd, whose murder sparked protests around the world, are set to meet with president Joe Biden at the White House to mark the anniversary of his death.Mr Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. A jury of 12 found Chauvin guilty on three counts; one count of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder, and one count of manslaughter.The former police officer has not yet been sentenced but faces up to 40 years in prison. The state attorney general, Keith Ellison, has requested the judge consider ‘aggravating factors’ when handing out a sentence, which requests “an upward sentencing departure”.Following the murder of Mr Floyd, protests broke out in the state, across the nation, and internationally, as thousands of people took to the streets to decry police brutality.Mr Floyd’s family is marking a year since his death with a series of events, including the Saturday rally held alongside other victims of police killings, a day of action, and a candlelit vigil on Tuesday, 25 May – a year to the day he was killed.