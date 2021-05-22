newsbreak-logo
Davis County, UT

Young Motorsports collects thousands of dollars, hygiene items for homeless students

By Standard-Examiner staff
Standard-Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEARFIELD — Over the last month, Young Powersports enlisted the help of the community to collect more than $10,000 and thousands of hygiene items for homeless students in the Davis School District, according to a press release from the Davis Education Foundation. There are more than 1,200 students in the...

