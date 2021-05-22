newsbreak-logo
Bozeman, MT

FedEx boxcar flips on side just outside Bozeman on I-90

By Noah Schmick
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOZEMAN, Mont. - A FedEx trailer is flipped on its side on the overpass outside Bozeman on I-90 at exit 309 to Main Street. Officials said it was caused by the slick change from asphalt to concrete on the bridge.

Bozeman, MT
Traffic
Local
Montana Traffic
City
Bozeman, MT
