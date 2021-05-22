newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

It Sounds a Little Apartheid-y – with special guest Abraham Gutman

By Eclectablog
Eclectablog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbraham Gutman’s pieces at The Philadelphia Inquirer can be found HERE. Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com. Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE. Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE. Give us a five-star review at iTunes!. The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!. Music clips.

www.eclectablog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Robbins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Police Brutality#Tel Aviv#Jim Jordan#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Patreon#Abgutman Abraham Gutman#Progressives#Sheikh Jarrah#Greenhousenyt#Leveling Buildings#Gross Domestic Product
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Related
Public HealthEclectablog

What the pandemic laid bare – with special guest David M. Perry

Prepurchase David M. Perry’s forthcoming book The Bright Ages HERE. David M. Perry at CNN: Yes, it’s a good idea to bribe people to get vaccinated. David M. Perry at CNN: Covid protesters must stop exploiting symbols of the Holocaust. Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin. Catherine Sweeney at KOSU: Stitt...
PodcastPosted by
Hacker Noon

Quality Sense Special Guest Ashley Hunsberger On Agile Transformation

This week’s Quality Sense guest has been at her company now for 16 years, but in that time she has had the chance to assume several different roles that allowed her to explore her interests, lead others, and help the company grow. Ashley Hunsberger started as a manual tester and today, she’s the Director of DevOps Engineering, creating their Developer and Agile Advocacy program. She focuses on the ways they can advance the work their teams are doing, as well as the way in which they do it.
Books & LiteratureIdaho Statesman

Guest opinion: What a reading of Abraham Lincoln can teach us today about unity

Last week, I finished Doris Kearns Goodwin’s brilliant book “Team of Rivals,” which highlights the life of Abraham Lincoln. I have always loved Lincoln, but prior to reading this, my knowledge of him came mostly from my high school U.S. history class. I remember my teacher showing us two pictures of Lincoln: one at the start of his presidency and another just before his assassination. Though they were only a few years apart, he seemed to have aged decades.
Louisiana StateSentinel-Echo

Today in History: May 23

Today is SUNDAY, MAY 23, the 143rd day of 2021. There are 222 days left in the year. On May 23, 1934, bank robbers Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were shot to death in a police ambush in Bienville Parish, Louisiana. 10 YEARS AGO. The European Union imposed sanctions on...
Musicklcc.org

Sami Yenigun

Olivia Rodrigo Bridges Generations On Her Debut Album 'Sour'. Each year, hundreds of millions of birds die after colliding into buildings. Scientists say one reason is because of light pollution from cities. Now, researchers are using weather radar to track migrations. And as Seth Bodine of member station KOSU reports, the hope is to predict and prevent collisions.
Moviesphindie.com

Adverse (dir. Brian Metcalf): Film review

Adverse, a relatively low budget revenge thriller, we find an understated, soulful performance from Mickey Rourke. To some degree he represents the movie’s big bad, but beyond his gruff exterior we find a fully realized, complicated character. This is par for the course for this intense piece of genre flair from writer/director Brian A. Metcalf, which is populated with a collection of complex performances from a surprising roster of players. It’s a simple tale of revenge, set amidst the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, but it’s not the plot that resonates once the credits roll — it’s the characters.
Festivalwhyevolutionistrue.com

Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the cruelest of all weekdays: Tuesday, and May 25, 2021, to boot. It’s also National Wine Day and Geek Pride Day. as well as International Missing Children’s Day and National Missing Children’s Day (United States), as well as National Tap Dance Day and, in honor of Douglas Adams, Towel Day.
TV Seriesdailysoapdish.com

Yara Zaya, Andrei Castravet, ‘Hired Help’ and the 90 Day Fiance Universe!

’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers indicate there’s one trend that has been cropping up among the 90 day universe couples and it’s a very troubling and makes us as Americans look extremely entitled and a bit ‘white savior-y’, okay, not a bit, a lot and it’s not a good look. It seems that a lot of the people who come to the United States for their fiancé are genuinely looking for love.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Today is Tuesday, May 25, the 145th day of 2021 with 220 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Mars, Mercury and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include poet/philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson...
MinoritiesPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Creeping, Dangerous Black Supremacy Movement Quickly Engulfing This Nation

BOCA RATON, FL – Lori Lightfoot, the (female) Mayor of Chicago, is a throwback to the out-and out racist white mayors of Atlanta, Richmond and other Dixie Belt cities during the Jim Crow era. They are chuckling in their graves. Reason is Ms. Lightfoot is black and she is competing with them in the bigotry arena with her recent outpouring of hate against white reporters. If you rely on the New York Times, CNN, or MSNBC, you’re probably unaware that she will furthermore, grant one-on-one interviews only to “black and brown” journalists. That means, white reporters will be given the heave-ho out of City Hall. During her first two years in office she has had some judgment and leadership problems that the press has covered, as is within the realm of their responsibilities. For instance, she was caught with her hair down when she broke her own rules and had a beauty parlor open up exclusively for her during the Covid epidemic when all such businesses were ordered closed…by her. And the exploding, record breaking murder and crime rates within the Windy City this year, during her administration, have to be covered up at all costs. White reporters, we must assume, by asking the right questions regarding these issues, must be threatening to her. And she expects and will surely get special treatment from compliant and “understanding” reporters of color. Lightfoot will heretofore, judge journalists by the color of their skin. Perhaps a “Skin Color Meter” will be installed at the entrance to City Hall. Strange then, that she saw fit to marry a perfectly white woman as her wife. Bigotry must end at the bedroom door. Go figure!
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Roberta Has Come Between Dannielle and Garrick on 'Seeking Sister Wife'

It is becoming more and more common for couples on Seeking Sister Wife to have a sort of uneven relationship when they add a third person to the mix. Mostly because, in many cases, the third person becomes a second spouse for the husband, while the wife is left adjusting to her new normal and accepting a lifelong friend rather than a new romantic partner like her husband. That seems to be the case with Roberta and the couple whose life she is joining, Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield.
Congress & Courtsprimetimer.com

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Roasts 'Klan Mom' Marjorie Taylor Greene

With Trump out of office, Jimmy Kimmel has found a new favorite target: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. On Monday, the late night host took aim at the freshman congressman and conspiracy theorist for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, a remark that was widely criticized by her colleagues. "Go home," said Kimmel. "Go back to keying other parents' cars at soccer games, you monster."
PoliticsWashington Examiner

As Hamas attacks Israeli civilians, the 'Squad' offers an 'All Lives Matter' response to antisemitism

In 2019, after Rep. Ilhan Omar was criticized for her many antisemitic remarks, her House colleagues attempted to pass a resolution condemning antisemitism. I say "attempted" because, thanks to her friends in high places, the resolution was watered down. They made it a blanket condemnation of bigotry, including the kinds that are less fashionable than antisemitism in ultra-leftist circles. Ultimately, the resolution condemned "white supremacists" exploiting bigotry against over a dozen minorities. Jews were listed seventh, sandwiched in between "other people of color" and Muslims.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Jen Psaki Shutting Down Fox News' Peter Doocy During Presser Gets Mixed Reviews

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trended on Twitter after sparring with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday. Doocy asked Psaki why President Joe Biden wasn't pushing harder to investigate "the origins of COVID" during Monday's White House press conference. He cited a Wall Street Journal article claiming that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with symptoms that could have been caused by the virus in November 2019. Psaki said that the administration was pressing for an investigation into the virus' origins headed by the World Health Organization.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

A Foul-smelling Beggar Woman Enters the Restaurant – Story of the Day

A homeless woman staggers into a fancy restaurant and is thrown out by the manager, but a kindly waiter helps her and receives an unexpected reward. It was a cold and rainy night when Mr.Kinkaid, the manager of one of New York's most prestigious restaurants saw a dirty, ragged homeless woman stagger in. The woman walked over to one of the best tables and sat down.