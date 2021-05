The European Commission has agreed a travel pass that would allow European citizens and residents — vaccinated or not — to travel freely across the 27-nation region by this summer. The pass, a type of vaccine passport, is to help facilitate travel between member states. The European Parliament and the Council on the Regulation have agreed the terms of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, which was previously known as the Digital Green Certificate.The free certificate will show details of vaccinations, test results and recovery from Covid, and will be in force from 1 July.“We are delivering on our commitment to...