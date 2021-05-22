Where records flourish: Lake Havasu is the place for giant redear sunfish

LAKE HAVASU, ARIZ. – The best part of fishing is you really never know what might bite on the other end of your line. That’s exactly what happened for Thomas Farchione from Waterford, Wisconsin. He was out fishing on Lake Havasu, drop-shotting with a nightcrawler. Thomas has used this method many times fishing at home in Wisconsin. All of a sudden something huge bit, and the fight was on. Thomas’s first thought was, “This is a good size bass!” He never expected to see what broke the surface mid-fight. A behemoth redear sunfish!