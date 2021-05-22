Where records flourish: Lake Havasu is the place for giant redear sunfish
News travels fast these days when somebody reels in a great big fish. Just ask John Galbraith of Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Galbraith is the owner of Bass Tackle Masters on Lake Havasu, a scenic, Colorado River reservoir located along the Arizona/California border. He was at his shop tending to business on the afternoon of May 4 when Wisconsin angler Thomas Farchione walked in with a whale of a redear sunfish he’d just caught and asked to have it weighed on certified scales.www.dallasnews.com