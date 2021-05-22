newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Where records flourish: Lake Havasu is the place for giant redear sunfish

By Matt Williams
Dallas News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews travels fast these days when somebody reels in a great big fish. Just ask John Galbraith of Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Galbraith is the owner of Bass Tackle Masters on Lake Havasu, a scenic, Colorado River reservoir located along the Arizona/California border. He was at his shop tending to business on the afternoon of May 4 when Wisconsin angler Thomas Farchione walked in with a whale of a redear sunfish he’d just caught and asked to have it weighed on certified scales.

www.dallasnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forage Fish#East Lake#Cool Water#Storm Water#Bass Tackle Masters#Facebook#Western Outdoors News#Giant Sunfish#Trophy Redear Lakes#Lake Havasu City#Havasu Transition#Lake Texoma#Lady Bird Lake#Colorado River Reservoir#Infested Water#Microscopic Quagga Larvae#Zebra Mussels#Quagga Mussels#Recreational Boats#Ariz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Lifestylepeoplenewspapers.com

Where Is Your Lake?

If the past year has taught us anything, having a place within driving distance that feels like a vacation, but with all the comforts of home, is a great way to combat those social-distancing blues. And now that things are opening back up again, a lake house is a great...
AnimalsPosted by
PennLive.com

100-year-old, 240-pound fish caught in Detroit River

DETROIT (AP) — Now that’s a whopper — a very old whopper!. A 240-pound sturgeon that could be more than 100 years old was caught last week in the Detroit River by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The “real life river monster” was nearly 7 feet long, the agency...
Animalsoutdoorchannelplus.com

6.3-Pound Sunfish! Possible World-Record Redear Caught (Again) at Havasu

This could be the third world-record shellcracker of the past decade at the Arizona reservoir. When Dan Johnson wrote the In-Fisherman story on Hector Brito’s huge world redear sunfish in February 2014, the story centered around the catch of a 5-pound, 12.8-ounce sunfish from Lake Havasu that sent shockwaves throughout the angling world.
Hobbieswonews.com

Pending world-record sunfish caught at Havasu

LAKE HAVASU, ARIZ. – The best part of fishing is you really never know what might bite on the other end of your line. That’s exactly what happened for Thomas Farchione from Waterford, Wisconsin. He was out fishing on Lake Havasu, drop-shotting with a nightcrawler. Thomas has used this method many times fishing at home in Wisconsin. All of a sudden something huge bit, and the fight was on. Thomas’s first thought was, “This is a good size bass!” He never expected to see what broke the surface mid-fight. A behemoth redear sunfish!
Lake Havasu City, AZnews3lv.com

Road Trippin': Adventures on the Lake Havasu waters

LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. (KSNV) — As Las Vegans, we know what it's like to live in a one-of-a-kind city. People who live in nearby Lake Havasu say it's unique in its own right. In fact, some of them say you really need to experience it for yourself. News 3 recently...
HobbiesOutdoor Life

Angler’s First Bass Ever Is Also a State Record Fish

Not many anglers would think to head to Montana to catch bass, but maybe they should, according to a report from Billings radio station KBUL. Billings angler Brandon Wright just broke the 12-year-old state largemouth bass record by landing a pot-bellied 9.575-pound fish that was officially weighed and certified by state fisheries folks.
Ash Grove, MOgreenecountycommonwealth.com

Ash Grove man steals redear sunfish record from friend

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced last week that Alex Phillips of Ash Grove became the new state record holder under alternative methods for redear sunfish. Phillips was bowfishing at Table Rock Lake, April 28, when he shot a 2-pound, 1-ounce fish. The previous record, caught by Phillips’ friend Josh Cole, was a 1-pound, 12-ounce fish caught nearly two years ago to the day.
Animalshatchmag.com

The tiger king of alpine lakes

The stocking report had to be wrong. A typo, a coding problem – something reasonable explained what I read. Why in the world would the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) stock tiger muskie into those lakes?. Tiger muskie have long been popular here in Utah. My fishing buddy “Mysis”...
Kingman, AZthebee.news

Lake Havasu City

Kingman, Arizona – Diana Caldon, Local wine bar owner of Diana’s Cellar Door, has announced the sale of her popular location on Beale Street in Kingman. “I’ve loved the years of operating this gem, I love all of my regulars and love all the...
AnimalsPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Giant Lake Sturgeon Caught in Detroit River

A 240 pound 6 feet 10 inch Lake Sturgeon was caught in the Detroit River. Now that's a fish!. You don't see these elusive creatures everyday, but when you do, it is pretty special. A lake sturgeon the size of the one caught in the Detroit River is like seeing a dinosaur because it's at least one hundred years old.
Trumann, ARDemocrat Tribune

Where To Place Your Bird Feeders

The two most important things for you to decide when placing your bird feeders: Make sure you see the feeder and is the feeder in a safe location. Both of these factors are important in your decision. Protection of your birds from window collisions and predators is utmost. Place feeders...
Dunmor, KYPosted by
WOMI Owensboro

Oh Heck Yes! Giant New Attraction Coming to Lake Malone Park

The Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission revealed a new plan that could result in thousands of new visitors coming to Lake Malone Park. Here's a sneak peek of the plans!. Lake Malone in beautiful Dunmor, Kentucky is such a wonderful hidden gem! The gorgeous backdrop while hiking, tubing, kayaking, fishing, boating, swimming, and camping will make this a perfect vacation destination. Bring your clubs for nearby golfing, and come hungry to enjoy area restaurants. Lake Malone is truly a paradise that you need to explore as a family. AND, now this announcement!
AnimalsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Visit these places where the buffalo still roam

In Missouri there are more than 50 ranchers raising about 2,000 bison, reports Carol Morris, executive director of the Missouri Bison Association in Springfield, Missouri. Additionally, several preserves of a thousand acres or more in both Missouri and Illinois are home to 400 more of the shaggy yet majestic animals, and open to the public.
Swimming & Surfingsurfertoday.com

Surfing the Great Lakes: when, where and how

Surfing in the Great Lakes is an exhilarating experience. Here's everything you need to know about this freshwater wave riding paradise. The Great Lakes - also known as The Laurentian Great Lakes or The Great Lakes of North America - are a series of large interconnected lakes located in a Canadian-American region.
Colorado StatePosted by
Sherwood Gazette

OPINION: Killing wildlife to see who wins

Ted Williams: 'Competing to kill wildlife outrages the fair-chase hunting community.'Would you like to earn money and prizes by killing coyotes, foxes, cougars, bobcats, wolves, raccoons, squirrels, crows, rattlesnakes, rabbits, prairie dogs, woodchucks or skunks? If so, you can enter any of the thousands of wildlife-killing contests permitted and sometimes promoted by 44 state game and fish agencies. Such contests are legal in all Western states save California, Washington, Arizona and Colorado. These events have names like "Song Dog Smackdown," "Good Ol Boy's Fall Predator Tournament" and "Predator Palooza." Names of competing teams are no less evocative. Placing...
Braxton County, WVwvexplorer.com

W.Va. record muskellunge caught at Burnsville Lake

A West Virginia angler caught a state record muskellunge on April 30 in Braxton County, according to officials at the W.Va. Division of Natural Resources. Chase Gibson, of Mount Clare, in Harrison County, caught a 54.0625-inch, 39.64-pound musky at Burnsville Lake, breaking the previous record for length—53.5 inches held by Joe Wilfong since 2017.
HobbiesLeavenworth Times

Fishing for lake monsters on Taneycomo

Dock lights illuminated swirls of fog over swift-moving waters, resembling special effects from a horror movie. Real monsters lurked in the darkness, waiting to devour any unsuspecting prey that blundered into their lair of doom. Duane Doty carefully turned his boat into the swift current and maneuvered downstream from Lilley’s...
Montana StatePosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Where’s Your Absolute Favorite Place in Montana?

I'm a big fan of my front yard but 'Uncle Gordon's' place south of Cameron in the Madison Valley is by far my absolute, hands down favorite place in Montana. Before we moved to Bozeman permanently, my parents and I spent every single summer on the Madison River. We'd leave the day after I got out of school and not return for two months.