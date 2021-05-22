newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

What To Do If You're Driving And Hear a Tornado Warning

By Kristin V. Shaw, View Kristin V. Shaw's Articles
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The weather in Texas this week was pretty gnarly: a huge storm swept across the state, leaving tornadoes and flash floods in its wake. On Tuesday evening, I navigated Highway 71 from Austin to Houston in a BMW 440i convertible (which would have been a spectacular drive on a sunny day), and the rain pounded the windshield, impeding my vision. Suddenly, my phone erupted with a high-pitched screech, alerting me to a tornado warning. “FIND SHELTER IMMEDIATELY,” it warned. I'm very familiar with these twisty weapons of destruction from my Indiana childhood and took it seriously.

www.thedrive.com
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Tornadoes#Extreme Weather#Storm Clouds#Flash Floods#The Point#Noaa#Weatherbug#Weather Com#Tornado Watches#Kvue#Driving#Storm Warnings#Rain#Radar#Purple Clouds#Weather Apps#Left Side#Vehicles#Switzerland County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
Related
Saragosa, TXmyfoxzone.com

How do you move on? The Saragosa Tornado, 34 years later

SARAGOSA, Texas — May 22, 1987 was a very dark day for the very small community. Perhaps the darkest. Though it's been more than three decades, the events of that day are still fresh on the minds of those who lived through it. An F-4 tornado, an EF-5 by today's...
Ford County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ford; Gray The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ford County in southwestern Kansas Central Gray County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1040 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ingalls, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cimarron. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Grant County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Northern Grant County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of Kendall, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Kearny and northern Grant Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentklin.com

Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Into Wednesday

The National Weather Service is predicting another round of thunderstorms this afternoon that will likely focus in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Isolated areas of damaging wind or large hail are the primary hazards with any severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday through Monday; additional strong to severe thunderstorms...
EnvironmentKBTX.com

Flash Flood Watch in effect until mid-evening Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With another round of rain and thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon, flooding will be possible across a good portion of the area as the heaviest rain pushes through, especially across our southern counties. 6 to 12 inches of rain fell in under 3 hours across North Austin...
Environmentksal.com

Three Days of Severe Weather Possible

Multiple rounds of severe weather are possible from today through Thursday. The severe weather potential will begin with a more isolated severe storm chance today, but chances of more widespread severe storms. There are again severe storm chances for Wednesday. Most of the severe storm chances will occur on Wednesday...
EnvironmentKBTX.com

Flash Flood Watch extended for the Southern Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After another day of heavy rain across parts of the Brazos Valley, the National Weather Service extended the FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7pm Tuesday for the following counties:. • Austin • Washington • Waller • Montgomery. 6 to 12 inches of rain fell in under 3...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

National weather forecast: Severe storms target central US

The active weather pattern in the center of the U.S. continues over the next several days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist across the Central and Southern Plains into Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a line from west Texas to Wisconsin as areas for potentially severe thunderstorms,...
Kansas StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Update: Tornado damage reported in rural NW Kansas town

-------- SHERIDAN COUNTY —Sheridan County Emergency Management has confirmed a tornado caused damage in the town of Selden at around 6:25 p.m. Monday, with numerous buildings damaged. The tornado was part of a string of activity that produced severe storms and several reported tornados in Thomas and Sheridan Counties. "We...
Environmentabc17news.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms likely Thursday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are looking more and more likely as we get into Thursday. All modes of severe weather will be possible, but there are still a few details to iron out. SETUP. We've been stuck in a pretty persistent southerly flow the past few days. Warm temperatures and...
Environmentabc17news.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms likely Thursday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are looking more and more likely as we get into Thursday. All modes of severe weather will be possible, but there are still a few details to iron out. SETUP. We've been stuck in a pretty persistent southerly flow the past few days. Warm temperatures and...
Environmentweathernationtv.com

Another Round of Severe Storms for the Southern Plains Tuesday

Strong daytime heating and moderate instability will lead to developing severe storms today across the Southern High Plains. This includes Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Here is the very latest. Severe Outlook. Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible today from Kansas to the Big Bend of Texas. The strongest...