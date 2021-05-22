What To Do If You're Driving And Hear a Tornado Warning

Effective: 2021-05-24 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Northern Grant County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of Kendall, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Kearny and northern Grant Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH