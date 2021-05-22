newsbreak-logo
New York Times analysis of Elizabeth City video ‘casts doubt’ on threat

By Josh Shaffer
Rock Hill Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York Times analysis of Andrew Brown Jr.’s death in Elizabeth City “casts doubt” on official claims that he posed a threat to sheriff’s deputies before they shot and killed him in his car. The newspaper offered slowed-down footage Saturday showing Pasquotank County deputies firing 13 of 14 shots...

