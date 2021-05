Former Notre Dame football star Jaylon Smith is making the move back to No. 9, a move that is certainly going to come at a price. During his time with the Notre Dame Football program, linebacker Jaylon Smith was all over the field sporting his No. 9 jersey. Smith, who was a 2019 Pro Bowler for the Dallas Cowboys, is one of the Cowboys’ top jersey sales, so turning to a new number is not only a big change but a big hit to the wallet.