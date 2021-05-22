newsbreak-logo
Louisiana State

I-10 Opens After Early Morning Incident

By Bernadette Lee
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: (11:30 a.m.) Louisiana State Police have now had to close Interstate Ten from Lafayette, Traffic is being diverted onto I-49 until further notice. Officials are working to clear the situation on the basin from earlier this morning after an 18-wheeler fired. It will likely be several more hours, but we will update you as soon as we know more.

HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
