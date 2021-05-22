I-10 Opens After Early Morning Incident

It has been about six weeks since Louisiana's oil and gas community suffered a tragic loss with the capsizing of the Seacor Power lift boat. The boat was flipped in heavy seas and bad weather just off the coast of southeastern Louisiana on April 13th. There were 19 souls on board the Seacor Power. Six of those souls were rescued. Six of those souls were confirmed to have perished. Seven of those souls still remain unaccounted for by friends and family.