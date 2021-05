ALBANY— An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of Chyna Forney, 18, who was killed by a gunshot last week on Essex Street, police said Thursday. After an investigation by Albany’s Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit, Alvin Foy of Albany was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon and was sent to the Albany County Jail.