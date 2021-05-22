newsbreak-logo
Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen after Telling Courtney Stodden to Commit Suicide

By Laura Beatham
Amomama
Amomama
 3 days ago

Candace Owens slammed Chrissy Teigen after Courtney Stodden revealed Teigen had previously told her to commit suicide 10 years ago.

Candace Owens shared a five-minute video on Instagram, in which she called out Chrissy Teigen for previously telling Courtney Stodden to commit suicide via Twitter 10 years ago.

In the video, Owens called out cancel culture and stated that if a conservative figure had done what Teigen did, they would have been canceled by social media users and the press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdtJO_0a886Qie00

CANDACE OWEN'S VIDEO

Owens had a lot to say about Teigen and her bullying of Stodden, who identifies as non-binary. In the video, Owens called Teigen, a sick individual who had bullied a then 16-year-old Stodden as she said her video:

"Go through her record, and really see... the things that she has actually said to people over the years [...] Chrissy Teigen is a sick, twisted, deranged individual."

Owens also questioned why big corporations still have partnerships and deals with Teigen. She asked her followers to share with her the companies Teigen is partnered with as she called for them to call off their deals with the TV personality.

IS CHRISSY TEIGEN AN INTERNET BULLY?

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, 26-year-old Stodden revealed that when they were around 16 years old, they were bullied by a few major celebrities, including Teigen, Joy Behar, and CNN's Anderson Cooper.

Stodden took to her Instagram account and accepted Teigen's apology.

They had bullied Stodden, in 2011, for being a teenage bride to the then 50-year-old Doug Hutchison. Teigen had tweeted publically, and private messaged Stodden, telling them to end their life.

CHRISSY TEIGEN APOLOGIZED

Following Stodden's interview, Teigen took to Twitter to apologize to Stodden and her followers for her past behavior. She wrote a lengthy thread on Twitter, part of which read:

"I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior."

She publically apologized to Stodden in her Twitter thread and told followers that she had attempted to reach out to Stodden privately. However, that might not be the case, as Stodden addressed this in her own post.

I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

COURTNEY STODDEN ACCEPTS THE APOLOGY

After Teigen publicly apologized, Stodden took to her Instagram account and accepted Teigen's apology. However, she revealed that she had not received contact from Teigen or her people privately.

In fact, she said that Teigen had blocked her on Twitter and provided a screenshot from Twitter to prove that Teigen has blocked her from the social media platform.

Teigen herself is no stranger to facing negativity online. Earlier this year, she announced she would be leaving Twitter as she had faced a lot of negativity and bullying through the social media platform.

Owens is usually very outspoken about her opinions. The conversation public figure expressed her support for Piers Morgan and agreed that she could not believe Meghan Markle's claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
223K+
Followers
25K+
Post
93M+
Views
