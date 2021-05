The handyman special ranch is located in Alamogordo, a city in the Chihuahuan Desert and bordered on the east by the Sacramento Mountains. Population is about 30,000. Wow! Almost 1800 sq ft home on a little over a quarter acre in town! Full of charm. You will need to bring your vision and a hammer but lots of potential. Owner has beautiful new unopened flooring ready for the new owner to install. Cabinets doors are at the home waiting to be painted by new owner. There is a large workshop in the huge backyard but is in disrepair. Roof shingles need repair. Home is sold as-is. Investment opportunity!