The Nike Waffle Racer Crater Throws Back To OG Oregon Colors

Recently showcased in the upcoming “Velvet Brown” colorway, the Nike Waffle Trainer 2 is now seen in a more toned down White/Neptune Green color option. The retro-inspired lifestyle runner from the Swoosh starts off with a white nylon construction on a large portion of the upper which is then joined by a light grey suede placed on the toe, eyestay, and heels. More white can then be seen on the laces, the vintage tongue, and the foam midsole. For a pop of color we see the addition of Neptune Green on the leather Swooshes on the side panels, the heel tab, and the inner liner. To cap off the sneaker we see orange on the branding that hits the tongue tags, insoles, and the heel tab. A black waffle rubber outsole down below wraps things up on this Nike Waffle Trainer 2 that will be making its way to select Nike retailers in the near future for $100.