newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

The Nike Waffle Racer Crater Throws Back To OG Oregon Colors

By Jasmine Tang
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough its use of both Regrind rubber and Crater foam innovations, the Nike Waffle Racer Crater is one of the Swoosh’s most exciting silhouettes. Just as exciting is an upcoming colorway that sees Oregon Ducks’ signature green and yellow. The heritage-style runner’s plush uppers and tongue are tinted in a...

sneakernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
City
Green, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Inc#Silhouettes#Brand Design#Oregon Ducks#Nike Com#Drew League#Marketavailable#Nike Waffle Racer Crater#Air Force#Waffle Racer#Colors#Suede Overlays#Heel Tab#Grey#Stitches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Nike
News Break
Cars
Related
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

2000’s Nike Air Max Plus “Olympic” Is Set For A Return

Among the most cherished original colorway of the Nike Air Max Plus, the “Olympic” is set for a return in 2021 as we get a first glance at official images. Dropping first way back in 2000 in conjunction with the Summer Olympics in Sydney, this recognizable colorway combined the patriotic comet red, obsidian navy, and white while infusing hits of winning gold on the upper gradient, toe-cap, and the mid-foot gradient. However, one detail that Nike continues to overlook during its re-issue process is the tint of the interior Air unit; these official images reveal a solid red, when in actuality the first pair utilized a matching golden hue. The same issue existed in 2020’s first-ever retro of the Air Max Triax 96 “Olympic”.
Shoppingkicksonfire.com

The Nike Waffle One Gets Spring-Ready With This Seafoam Colorway

In addition to the “Pale Coral” colorway, the Nike Waffle One is now showcased in a new “Seafoam” color option that has been designed exclusively for women. The low top lifestyle silhouette from the Swoosh comes constructed out of a transparent white mesh all throughout the upper with light cream suede overlays hitting the toe, eyestay, and the heel. For a spring-inspired look we see the addition of pink on the leather Swooshes and tongue, a mint green on the collar, and yellow on the plastic heel counter. A white foam midsole and a tan waffle rubber outsole finish off the design on this Nike Waffle One that will release in the coming weeks for $100.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

White and Neptune Green Combine on The Nike Waffle Trainer 2

Recently showcased in the upcoming “Velvet Brown” colorway, the Nike Waffle Trainer 2 is now seen in a more toned down White/Neptune Green color option. The retro-inspired lifestyle runner from the Swoosh starts off with a white nylon construction on a large portion of the upper which is then joined by a light grey suede placed on the toe, eyestay, and heels. More white can then be seen on the laces, the vintage tongue, and the foam midsole. For a pop of color we see the addition of Neptune Green on the leather Swooshes on the side panels, the heel tab, and the inner liner. To cap off the sneaker we see orange on the branding that hits the tongue tags, insoles, and the heel tab. A black waffle rubber outsole down below wraps things up on this Nike Waffle Trainer 2 that will be making its way to select Nike retailers in the near future for $100.
Lifestylesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Crater Flyknit Goes Full White

Upon introduction, the Nike Air Force 1 Crater Flyknit was excessive in its use of color, matching the embedded scraps with equally vibrant threads. But here, the brand is going against the norm, opting to dress the silhouette up in a full white colorway. Straightforward elsewhere, the sole is the...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Proudly Suits Up In USA Colors

In likely preparation for July 4th, Nike has doubled down on the USA-inspired colorways. And among the collection, the Air Max 90 is holding it down, offering glimpses of yet another patriotic scheme. What ensues is a rather comprehensive nod to the American flag. However, unlike the pairs previous, the...
Apparelnicekicks.com

Jordan Brand Set To Bring A Bright Yellow Air Jordan 1 Low This Year

With the summer months quickly approaching, Jordan Brand is set to drop a sunny, bright yellow Air Jordan 1 Low. Much like the latest Air Jordan 1 Low, this take also brings in summer-ready color hues. While not as customary to see vibrant colors within their lineup, this iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low opts for an eye-popping monochromatic look. Constructed with a leather upper, this Air Jordan 1 Low stays true to its appearance; its contrast derives from only different shades of Yellow and Gold overlaying panels throughout the model. Its overarching color scheme is subtly complimented as it sits atop a white midsole.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Nike Men's ZoomX SuperRep Surge Shoes (2 Colors)

Nike.com has Nike Men's ZoomX SuperRep Surge Shoes (2 Colors) on sale for $53.98 after 25% off discount at checkout. Shipping is free w/ Nike Account (free to join). Note, the 25% discount price will be shown at checkout. The Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge is built for classes and workouts...
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Catch Nike Dunk Low WMNS Lemon Drop Overseas First

The Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Lemon Drop” is a women’s-exclusive pair and it’s another standout iteration of the silhouette that’s perfect for the warm months. Colored to perfectly coordinate with spring, the model bears a white tumbled leather upper with tan suede overlays. Highlighting the design are lemon skin-textured Swooshes,...
Shoppingkicksonfire.com

A Variety of Colors Hit This Nike LeBron 18

A new colorful rendition of the Nike LeBron 18 has surfaced which draws inspiration from past Nike LeBron releases. This eye-catching Nike LeBron 18 starts off with a Psychic Purple knitted construction on a large portion of the upper along with orange laces, red and black Swooshes on the toe, pink collars, turquoise heels, volt heel pull tabs, black tongues, and embroidered rose graphics on the ankle bootie/sock. Finishing details include white midsoles with blue paint splatter on them, translucent outsoles, and graphic insoles with a collage of past Nike LeBron releases on it. Be on the lookout for the Nike LeBron 18 “Psychic Purple” to release in the near future for $200. Is this a cop or pass for you?
Apparelnicekicks.com

Nike SB Taps Color Skates For A Unique Dunk High “Kebab and Destroy”

Athens-based skate shop Color Skates and Nike are joining forces on a collaborative SB Dunk High dressed in a “Kebab and Destroy” outfit. Although no official images have been released thus far, from the first look shared by @nikesbfeatures we can expect that the upcoming Color Skates x Nike SB Dunk High “Kebab and Destroy” to be decked out in a gyro kebab-indebted colorway.
Apparelstupiddope.com

Nike Presents the Nike Dunk Low “Lemon Drop” Just for Her

We know of a few ladies that make lemonade out of lemons, just like Nike has for one of their latest releases. For the ladies, Nike presents the Dunk Low in the “Lemon Drop” color style. The sneakers are designed with a lemon-y color palette that shows a fun side to her.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Specks Of Color Appear On This Black Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021

With models such as the Nike Air Max Genome and the extensive “Plant Cork” pack, Nike’s Move to Zero initiative reimagines lifestyle silhouettes via a sustainability lens. Another instance of the campaign’s efforts is the creation of the Nike Vapormax 2021, which has just unveiled a clean black and white offering that sees a subtle twist.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Images: Nike Waffle One Coconut Milk Crimson

Said to be releasing soon, here are official images of the Nike Waffle One Coconut Milk Crimson. Done in an official color scheme listed as Coconut Milk, Hyper Crimson, and Hyper Royal, this new flavor of the model is constructed out of a transparent mesh upper paired up with suede overlays and leather Swooshes. The predominantly tonal upper is contrasted by the Crimson Swoosh branding on the side panels and insoles. A White midsole atop a Black waffle rubber outsole rounds out the main features of the sneaker.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

The Women’s Nike Air Max Viva Light Denim Comes With Colorful Bead Detailing

Alright ladies, what’s the verdict on the new Nike Air Max Viva model? The new women’s Air Max model made its debut a few months ago. It builds on iterative development of women’s specific Air Max models. Details include a Cushlon midsole and an exaggerated Air Max Unit in the heel. The sneaker is complemented by two laces for styling, a speckled midsole and a two-tone rubber outsole.
Shoppingkicksonfire.com

This Nike Waffle One Wants To Bring People Together

Very much like the recently previewed Nike Air Force 1, this new colorway of the Nike Waffle One is also all about, peace, love and unity. This iteration of the Nike Waffle One starts off with a Black transparent mesh upper with matching suede overlays. The tonal upper is then broken up the by Yellow, Red, Blue, and Green contrasting accents found throughout. Standout details include the embroidered outline on the Nike Swoosh branding, the gradient midsole and the hand-holding insoles channeling the peace and unity message of bringing people together.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Black And Crimson Appears On This Latest Jordan Delta 2

Since the beginning of April, the Jordan Brand has been steadily building a healthy roster of colorways for one of its newest lifestyle propositions, the Jordan Delta 2. The Jumpman continues to pair black with red for its latest Delta 2 offering, following the reveal of a women’s-exclusive arrangement that boasts a Bred-like color scheme.
ApparelSneaker Freaker

The Air Jordan 1 Low Heads into the Crater

The past two years have seen Nike push for a more sustainable future via their ‘Move to Zero’ initiative, and we’ve seen a slew of high profile kicks receive Crater foam makeovers that include Team Swoosh’s Grind rubber. Next up, Jordan Brand are jumping on the recycling train with their Air Jordan 1 Low in a colourway that is reminiscent of the famed ‘Shadow’ and ‘Shadow 2.0’.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Turf Orange And Stadium Green Liven Up This GS Nike Air Max 270

Often sporting bright pops of color, the Nike Air Max 270 is bound to fulfill summer footwear needs. For a newly-released GS exclusive, the Max Air model sees its simple uppers sharply contrasted by vibrant orange and green accents. The white mesh construction of the style reveals a layer of...