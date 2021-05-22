Track Interview – Lilian Nelson, State Medalist for Forest City

Six months quickly turned into 34 years of Forest City Emergency Response service for Mark Haugen. Haugen moved to Forest City from Albert Lea, Minnesota, in 1983 and began working in the electrodeposition paint shop at Winnebago Industries. There he met his wife, Sandy, whom he married the same year. He always wanted to be involved in the community, and Winnebago co-worker Gail Reese convinced him to join the Emergency Medical Services staff.