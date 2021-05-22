newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forest City, IA

Track Interview – Lilian Nelson, State Medalist for Forest City

By Zarren Egesdal
kiow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForest City’s Lilian Nelson is a state medalist. Nelson finished eighth in the 1500m race at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships. Immigrants from Central and South America are flowing across our southern borders in record numbers. The U. S. Border Patrol estimates 565 unaccompanied children come across everyday. There have been reported cases of immigrants with positive cases of COVID-19. Do you think our borders should be closed?

kiow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Forest City, IA
Forest City, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Race#South America#State Championships#Track Record#The U S Border Patrol#Southern#Central#Record Numbers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Forest City, IAkiow.com

High School Golf – Boys Sectional Results Class 2A

The high school boys’ golf postseason started on Friday with most of our local teams in Clarion. The top-2 teams and top-2 individuals from teams that didn’t finish in the top-2 advanced to districts. Lake Mills dominated the day, winning the meet by 16 strokes over Osage. The full results from Friday can be found below.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Globe Gazette

Forest City EMS Mark Haugen finds it tough to walk away after 34 years

Six months quickly turned into 34 years of Forest City Emergency Response service for Mark Haugen. Haugen moved to Forest City from Albert Lea, Minnesota, in 1983 and began working in the electrodeposition paint shop at Winnebago Industries. There he met his wife, Sandy, whom he married the same year. He always wanted to be involved in the community, and Winnebago co-worker Gail Reese convinced him to join the Emergency Medical Services staff.
Forest City, IAnewsdakota.com

VSCU Wins Five Total Conference Titles at NSAA Championships

FOREST CITY, IA. (vcsuvikings.com) – Zachary Co, Allyssa Weitkum and Brooke Malsom all won conference titles Friday as the VCSU track and field teams wrapped up competition at the NSAA Championships in Forest City, Iowa. Co won the men’s shot put and set a new meet record. Malsom won the...
Forest City, IAkiow.com

Waldorf to host conference track meet Thursday and Friday

It’s been six years since the last time Waldorf has hosted a track meet with this kind of significance, and since their track and field program is still young compared to most, it’s only the second time ever. Ryan Flickinger is Waldorf’s associate director of athletics for recruiting and compliance.
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

VCSU Wins Pair of Conference Titles on Day 1 of NSAA Championships

FOREST CITY, IA. (vcsuvikings.com) – Peyton Halverson and Kyle Odegard won conference titles Thursday as the VCSU track and field teams competed at the NSAA Championships in Forest City, Iowa. Odegard threw a season-best 61.90 meters to win the men’s javelin title, while Halverson launched a toss of 33.53 to...
Forest City, IAGlobe Gazette

Stronger mentality helps Harms become top Forest City golfer

Jack Harms was asked around half-a-dozen questions following a top-10 performance at the Top of Iowa East conference meet at Rice Lake Golf & Country Club. In some form or another, the Forest City freshman used the word mentality in his answers. "I'd say it's definitely improved a lot more...
Clear Lake, IAClear Lake Mirror Reporter

Track team wins NCC Meet; first time since 1984

Winning meets never gets old and the Clear Lake boys track team is learning that first hand as they captured their fifth team championship Monday night, May 3, at the Don Hoppel Co-Ed Relays in Garner. The Lions scored 148 points to win the meet. Forest City was second with 103 points and Belmond Klemme was third with 81.5 points.
Belmond, IAbelmondnews.com

Boys run fast at two meets

DON HOPPEL CO-ED RELAYS - BOYS.   The Belmond-Klemme boys track team took first place in six events at the final regular season meet May 3 in Garner.   Three Broncos took gold in individual events:.   Tate Sander placed first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.53.   Isaac Swenson...
Belmond, IAbelmondnews.com

Girls compete twice

DON HOPPEL CO-ED RELAYS - GIRLS.   Addie Buseman took the only gold medal for the Belmond-Klemme girls at the Don Hoppel Co-Ed Relays held in Garner May 3. The senior tossed the discus 86’11” for first place.   The Broncos collected a number of second place finishes on the night.   Allison...
Forest City, IAkiow.com

IHSAA/IGHSAU – State Qualifying Track Meet Tickets Now For Sale

The Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, and host members schools throughout the state are currently selling tickets for the upcoming state qualifying track meets. Per IHSAA and IGHSAU guidelines, tickets won’t be sold at the gate for cash and must be purchased online ahead...
Posted by
98.1 KHAK

Get the Platinum Experience at Country Thunder Iowa This Summer

This summer is about to be packed with great shows coming to K-Hawk Country and you can be there!. Country Thunder Iowa is happening in Forest City, Iowa this summer (June 11-13) with some amazing talent. Old Dominion will kick off the first night on Friday, June 11 followed by Kane Brown Saturday night, and closing out the event is Lynyrd Skynrd on Sunday, June 13. Now, that's a sweet lineup!