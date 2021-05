“She was a good mom. She was good people. She was a good wife — I don’t know what happened to her.”. The last Zuri Thomas saw of Tykeisha Dixon, she driving away from their shared Roswell apartment in the new Chrysler 200 Dixon bought with her husband, Luke Henderson. She was told Dixon, 33, and Henderson, 39, were picking up his older daughter and would be back for her three younger children.