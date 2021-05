ESTNN had the opportunity to talk to the RNG’s prime ADC Chen "GALA" Wei after they lost the first match in the tournament. Nobody is going undefeated at MSI 2021! LPL representatives Royal Never Give Up had a fantastic show in the tournament so far but dropped one match to PSG.Talon, who went on to defeat the likes of MAD Lions and make a strong contender for the MSI playoffs. GALA has been phenomenal in MSI with several outplays to his name and he is looking to win it all.